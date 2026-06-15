'You're Embarrassing Yourself': Nicki Minaj Slammed After Posting Bizarre Snaps to Celebrate Trump's 80th Birthday

The photos included a depiction of Minaj dressed as Marilyn Monroe as she stood alongside Trump, who wore a massive smile on his face. In the snap, the hitmaker wore a white dress with her hair in the short, blonde locks Monroe was best known for. Plus, her makeup featured bright red lips and a beauty mark on her cheek. She wore a pair of white gloves and hugged a fur shawl around her body.

The president looked like his normal self, including his signature orange tan. He linked an arm into Minaj's as he grasped a whiskey glass.

One person online judged, "Why Marilyn Monroe, though?"

A second said, "Why are you f--king using AI and why are you wearing Marilyn Monroe? You look ugly as hell."