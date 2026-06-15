'You're Embarrassing Yourself': Nicki Minaj Slammed After Posting Bizarre Snaps to Celebrate Trump's 80th Birthday
June 15 2026, Updated 3:00 p.m. ET
Nicki Minaj's unapologetic support of President Trump continued with her celebration of his 80th birthday.
The 43-year-old rapper once again doubled down on her MAGA alliance through a series of photos on X, RadarOnline.com can confirm. However, the pictures added another controversial twist – they were generated with artificial intelligence, and fans responded resoundingly: "You're embarrassing yourself."
Fans Bash Nicki Minaj's Marilyn Monroe Reference
The photos included a depiction of Minaj dressed as Marilyn Monroe as she stood alongside Trump, who wore a massive smile on his face. In the snap, the hitmaker wore a white dress with her hair in the short, blonde locks Monroe was best known for. Plus, her makeup featured bright red lips and a beauty mark on her cheek. She wore a pair of white gloves and hugged a fur shawl around her body.
The president looked like his normal self, including his signature orange tan. He linked an arm into Minaj's as he grasped a whiskey glass.
One person online judged, "Why Marilyn Monroe, though?"
A second said, "Why are you f--king using AI and why are you wearing Marilyn Monroe? You look ugly as hell."
Another picture declared "real recognize real" and featured a picture of Minaj and Trump both wearing black coats with the hood pulled up. In the photo, Minaj was spotted with long, bright pink hair.
A critic wrote, "Nicki Minaj posting AI Trump thirst traps for his 80th is wilder than her last album rollout. From Anaconda to 'MAGAconda' Who hurt you, queen? The polls? Your streams? This is why the culture moved on."
Elon Musk and Sydney Sweeney Appear in AI Photo
Minaj's photos not only featured her and Trump, but also featured the AI depictions of Elon Musk and Sydney Sweeney. In one picture, the group posed in a vehicle together, all wearing Barbie pink. Minaj and Trump sat in the front seat. From the driver's seat, Trump posed by making the "ok" symbol with his hand, and he wore a hefty silver medallion chain.
Musk and Sweeney were seated in the back seat. Musk's chain featured an "X," a likely reference to his purchase of Twitter. Sweeney's chain was a simple "S." The group offered blank expressions to the camera.
Online, one person wrote, "Every day on this app feels like a fever dream. Why is Trump in a pink tracksuit?"
"Sydney in the back seat," another said, attaching a laughing reaction image.
A third added, "Is that Sydney in the back? I need this picture in the history books."
Nicki Minaj Mimics Old Appearance With the President
Minaj wasn't just focused on hyperrealism, either. She included a cartoon-style photo of herself and Trump. The photo appeared to be a reference to when Trump and Minaj first started cozying up.
The picture seemed to replicate a moment the pair shared in January 2026 during an event for “Trump Accounts” at Carnegie Mellon Auditorium. Minaj was a firm supporter of the initiative and came to the event to show her enthusiasm.
She and her cartoon twin wore a pastel yellow dress with an oversized white-fur coat. However, as fans mocked her, they also pulled up an old real-life snap from the event, claiming she didn't look as primped and polished as she did in the AI world.
A fan criticized, "Using AI pictures and not the real ones because you look a f--king mess with the real pictures with you and Trump is crazy."
Another person said, "You're using AI pics bc you look a mess in the real ones."
Fans Speculate on Nicki Minaj's Motive
Minaj's closeness with Trump tore apart her fanbase, who struggled to continue their support for the controversial figure. However, that didn't stop them from speculating on her motive for the alliance.
Despite previously opposing the American businessman, Minaj threw her support behind him around October 2025. In December of the same year, she made an appearance at the Turning Point USA AmericaFest event, as some wondered if she was considering political influence.
In January 2026, she called herself "probably the president's No. 1 fan."
Her fanbase wondered if she was schmoozing up to the president to help get her husband, Kenneth Petty, a pardon. After all, when he moved to California with Minaj in 2022, he failed to register as a s-x offender per a prior conviction. He was sentenced to probation and home detention.