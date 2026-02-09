Truth Behind Nicki Minaj's Love for Donald Trump: Rapper's Unlikely MAGA Links Exposed as Desperate Bid for 'Relevancy' Amid Suspicion Over Support
Nicki Minaj's unlikely transformation into a MAGA "It Girl" and Donald Trump's "number one fan" appears to be a desperate bid to become relevant again, according to new reports, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Rumors surrounding the rapper's decision to publicly endorse the president have been swirling for weeks.
Rumors Behind MAGA Links Heavily Speculated
Many critics believe her political shift is triggered by her desire to seek presidential pardons for her husband, Kenneth Petty, a registered s-- offender who was convicted of attempted rape in the first degree, and her brother, Jelani Maraj, who was convicted of predatory sexual assault and child endangerment.
But according to hip-hop journalist and author Sowmya Krishnamurthy, MAGA's new darling just wants to be talked about again.
She claimed, "In so far as her 'MAGA Minaj' evolution, I really see it as a play for her for relevance, being in the public discourse, being in the headlines."
'How Do You Evolve?'
She even noted the parallels to be found between the rabid loyalty of Minaj's Barbz fanbase and MAGA followers, and added, "This is someone who has had a very storied career, but when it comes to figuring out her place in hip-hop and in pop culture in this space of her life, she's very much been struggling.
"How do you age? How do you evolve, especially as the female rap landscape continues to grow and diversify, where does she fit in?"
Minaj, 43, is no stranger to controversy. After all, the Anaconda hitmaker has a history of instigating public fallouts with other notable artists, including Mariah Carey, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and, most recently, Jay Z.
And insiders believe she does not care about the backlash she's receiving.
Nicki Minaj 'Not Scared of the Backlash'
A source told The Daily Mail: "Nicki is not scared of the backlash she has been receiving for her support of Donald Trump because she's seen many of her peers carve out a career after being what some would think of as being canceled."
The insider added: "She has seen the likes of Chris Brown, Kanye West still be around and she thinks any fans she lost, she's gained just as many by supporting Trump… and all it will take is another hit song to get back in everyone's good graces."
Minaj claimed in a recent interview her backing of Trump was sparked by seeing the president being "bullied," which is something she had previously experienced.
"If I'm being honest, President Trump... when I saw how he was being treated, over and over and over, I just couldn’t handle it," Minaj recently said.
"I felt that a lot of that bullying and the smear campaigns and all of the lying, I felt that that had been done to me for so many years. And I was watching it in real time happen to someone else, and I didn't think he deserved it."
Speaking on the Katie Miller podcast, Minaj elaborated on when she first started paying close attention to Trump's politics.
She said: "During the last (presidential) campaign … I saw something, and I texted someone I knew right away, and I said, 'This is a mistake.' And I also said, 'All of this is making me want to get into politics,'" without revealing what it was she saw.
"And then there was something that happened a few months ago that, if I wasn't going to do it before," she continued cryptically, saying when asked for specifics, "I don't want to talk about it."
"I will say, sometimes people can push you so much that they push you all the way into your next calling," Minaj added with a sly smile. "That's what happened with me."