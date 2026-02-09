Truth Behind Nicki Minaj's Love for Donald Trump: Rapper's Unlikely MAGA Links Exposed as Desperate Bid for 'Relevancy' Amid Suspicion Over Support

A source told The Daily Mail: "Nicki is not scared of the backlash she has been receiving for her support of Donald Trump because she's seen many of her peers carve out a career after being what some would think of as being canceled."

The insider added: "She has seen the likes of Chris Brown, Kanye West still be around and she thinks any fans she lost, she's gained just as many by supporting Trump… and all it will take is another hit song to get back in everyone's good graces."

Minaj claimed in a recent interview her backing of Trump was sparked by seeing the president being "bullied," which is something she had previously experienced.

"If I'm being honest, President Trump... when I saw how he was being treated, over and over and over, I just couldn’t handle it," Minaj recently said.

"I felt that a lot of that bullying and the smear campaigns and all of the lying, I felt that that had been done to me for so many years. And I was watching it in real time happen to someone else, and I didn't think he deserved it."