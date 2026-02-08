Steve Bannon Sounds Alarm on 2026 Midterms as Polls Show MAGA Voters 'Not Feelin' It' and GOP Enthusiasm Slipping
Feb. 8 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET
Steve Bannon is warning Republicans that trouble may be ahead in the 2026 midterms, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Polls suggest the MAGA base is losing enthusiasm and checking out.
'Lack of Enthusiasm'
"You have a massive lack of enthusiasm among the base," Bannon said. "Because they're sitting there going, 'I'm just not feelin' it right now.'"
The former adviser to President Donald Trump raised concerns on his War Room show on Rumble, emphasizing that his worry is backed by data, not just gut feelings.
"Some of our best pollsters," he said, including Rich Baris and Mark Mitchell, "are saying that Republicans are in trouble."
Polling Data and Opinions
Big Data Poll, led by Baris, reported at the end of January that "Democrats have expanded their advantage among those who are 'Extremely Enthusiastic' to vote," with a 53.6% to 41.8% edge.
Baris shared with the GOP, "If Republicans are going to experience a comeback, something has got to change sooner rather than later."
Mitchell echoed that concern in a recent The New York Post article, arguing that Trump’s approval rating has slipped as his administration moved away from initiatives that once energized the base.
Mitchell said the governing approach now appears scattered, weighed down by internal conflict and unresolved controversies.
"Rather than doubling down on systemic accountability, the last few months have felt unfocused, with counter-signaling on affordability and jobs, infighting, the Epstein saga, renewed foreign entanglements and a governing posture that feels reactive rather than intentional," Mitchell wrote. "Voters are noticing."
MAGA is a 'Big Lie'
Recently, former congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene also called out the MAGA movement claming it was "all a lie."
"MAGA is... I think people are realizing it was all a lie. It was a big lie for the people," Greene said.
Greene said MAGA 'serves the big donors that donate all the money' to Trump's PACs and his new 'big ballroom.'
"Those are the people that get the special favors, the government contracts, they get the pardons," Greene shared. "And it's the foreign countries that are running the show here. It's the major big corporations and what is best for the world. That's really what MAGA is."
Marjorie Taylor Greene Calling Out Donald Trump
Greene also criticized Trump for focusing more on international issues than domestic ones.
"I'm sorry, we've got civil war practically breaking out in Minnesota, can we not care about that?" she said.
She then turned her attention to Israel, asserting that Trump is overly fixated on the country while ignoring the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza.
"We're seeing war on behalf of Israel," Greene stated. "We're seeing the people in Gaza—innocent people in Gaza, hundreds of thousands of them completely murdered, so that they can build some new real estate development and money can pour in, and everyone can get rich there in 'New Gaza.'"
She continued: "We're seeing a whole plan play out, which is really a new world order, it's the new way of doing business. It's kind of like the Scooby Doo meme where they pull the mask off the bad guy. Well, the mask is being pulled off and 'Make America Great Again' isn't really about America or the American people."