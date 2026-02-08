Steve Bannon Sounds Alarm on 2026 Midterms as Polls Show MAGA Voters 'Not Feelin' It' and GOP Enthusiasm Slipping

Big Data Poll, led by Baris, reported at the end of January that "Democrats have expanded their advantage among those who are 'Extremely Enthusiastic' to vote," with a 53.6% to 41.8% edge.

Baris shared with the GOP, "If Republicans are going to experience a comeback, something has got to change sooner rather than later."

Mitchell echoed that concern in a recent The New York Post article, arguing that Trump’s approval rating has slipped as his administration moved away from initiatives that once energized the base.

Mitchell said the governing approach now appears scattered, weighed down by internal conflict and unresolved controversies.

"Rather than doubling down on systemic accountability, the last few months have felt unfocused, with counter-signaling on affordability and jobs, infighting, the Epstein saga, renewed foreign entanglements and a governing posture that feels reactive rather than intentional," Mitchell wrote. "Voters are noticing."