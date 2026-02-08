Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Donald Trump

Steve Bannon Sounds Alarm on 2026 Midterms as Polls Show MAGA Voters 'Not Feelin' It' and GOP Enthusiasm Slipping

split image of Donald Trump and Steve Bannon
Source: mega; Bannon's War Room/Rumble

Republicans face a struggling base, Steve Bannon warns, as polls show MAGA voters losing motivation for 2026.

Profile Image

Feb. 8 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Steve Bannon is warning Republicans that trouble may be ahead in the 2026 midterms, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Polls suggest the MAGA base is losing enthusiasm and checking out.

Article continues below advertisement

'Lack of Enthusiasm'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Steve Bannon spoke to conservatives about slipping enthusiasm among MAGA voters.
Source: Bannon's War Room/Rumble

Steve Bannon spoke to conservatives about slipping enthusiasm among MAGA voters.

"You have a massive lack of enthusiasm among the base," Bannon said. "Because they're sitting there going, 'I'm just not feelin' it right now.'"

The former adviser to President Donald Trump raised concerns on his War Room show on Rumble, emphasizing that his worry is backed by data, not just gut feelings.

"Some of our best pollsters," he said, including Rich Baris and Mark Mitchell, "are saying that Republicans are in trouble."

Article continues below advertisement

Polling Data and Opinions

image of Bannon appeared on War Room to highlight concerns for Republicans ahead of 2026.
Source: mega

Bannon appeared on War Room to highlight concerns for Republicans ahead of 2026.

Big Data Poll, led by Baris, reported at the end of January that "Democrats have expanded their advantage among those who are 'Extremely Enthusiastic' to vote," with a 53.6% to 41.8% edge.

Baris shared with the GOP, "If Republicans are going to experience a comeback, something has got to change sooner rather than later."

Mitchell echoed that concern in a recent The New York Post article, arguing that Trump’s approval rating has slipped as his administration moved away from initiatives that once energized the base.

Mitchell said the governing approach now appears scattered, weighed down by internal conflict and unresolved controversies.

"Rather than doubling down on systemic accountability, the last few months have felt unfocused, with counter-signaling on affordability and jobs, infighting, the Epstein saga, renewed foreign entanglements and a governing posture that feels reactive rather than intentional," Mitchell wrote. "Voters are noticing."

Article continues below advertisement

MAGA is a 'Big Lie'

image of Polling data showed Democrats gaining an edge with highly motivated voters.
Source: mega

Polling data showed Democrats gaining an edge with highly motivated voters.

Recently, former congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene also called out the MAGA movement claming it was "all a lie."

"MAGA is... I think people are realizing it was all a lie. It was a big lie for the people," Greene said.

Greene said MAGA 'serves the big donors that donate all the money' to Trump's PACs and his new 'big ballroom.'

"Those are the people that get the special favors, the government contracts, they get the pardons," Greene shared. "And it's the foreign countries that are running the show here. It's the major big corporations and what is best for the world. That's really what MAGA is."

READ MORE ON NEWS
image of Donald Trump

Donald Trump Blasts U.S. Olympic Skier Hunter Hess as a 'Loser' After He Questions Representing Country

image of Nancy Guthrie

Police Search Septic Tank Behind Nancy Guthrie's Home as Hunt Continues Without a Suspect

Marjorie Taylor Greene Calling Out Donald Trump

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

image of Rich Baris’s Big Data Poll reported a widening gap in voter enthusiasm.
Source: mega

Rich Baris’s Big Data Poll reported a widening gap in voter enthusiasm.

Greene also criticized Trump for focusing more on international issues than domestic ones.

"I'm sorry, we've got civil war practically breaking out in Minnesota, can we not care about that?" she said.

She then turned her attention to Israel, asserting that Trump is overly fixated on the country while ignoring the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza.

"We're seeing war on behalf of Israel," Greene stated. "We're seeing the people in Gaza—innocent people in Gaza, hundreds of thousands of them completely murdered, so that they can build some new real estate development and money can pour in, and everyone can get rich there in 'New Gaza.'"

She continued: "We're seeing a whole plan play out, which is really a new world order, it's the new way of doing business. It's kind of like the Scooby Doo meme where they pull the mask off the bad guy. Well, the mask is being pulled off and 'Make America Great Again' isn't really about America or the American people."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.