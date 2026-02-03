Nicki Minaj Claims 'Bullying' of Donald Trump Persuaded Her to Become the Prez's 'Number One Fan' — 'I Didn't Think He Deserved It'

Nicki Minaj felt compelled to become Donald Trump's “number one fan” after growing tired of the president being “bullied," RadarOnline.com can reveal. The rapper, 43, has spoken up about her unlikely backing of the Commander-in-Chief, a move which has divided her legions of fans.

Why Trump 'Bullying' Struck A Chord With Minaj

Source: MEGA Minaj has been bullied herself, so felt sympathy for Trump.

And she says witnessing Trump being "bullied" made her feel sympathy towards the president, as she, too, has received what the singer believes was unfair criticism. Minaj said: "If I’m being honest, President Trump... when I saw how he was being treated, over and over and over, I just couldn’t handle it. "I felt that a lot of that bullying and the smear campaigns and all of the lying, I felt that that had been done to me for so many years. And I was watching it in real time happen to someone else, and I didn't think he deserved it."

'This Is a Mistake'

Source: MEGA Minaj admitted she struggled to 'handle' seeing Trump being bullied.

Speaking on the Katie Miller podcast, the Anaconda hitmaker elaborated on when she first started paying close attention to Trump's politics. She said, "During the last (presidential) campaign … I saw something, and I texted someone I knew right away, and I said, 'This is a mistake.' And I also said, 'All of this is making me want to get into politics,'" without revealing what it was she saw. "And then there was something that happened a few months ago that, if I wasn't going to do it before," she continued cryptically, saying when asked for specifics, "I don't want to talk about it." "I will say, sometimes people can push you so much that they push you all the way into your next calling," Minaj added with a sly smile. "That's what happened with me."

Trump Gold Card Member

Source: MEGA The rapper revealed on X that Trump had bestowed her with a Trump Gold Card.

Minaj recently appeared alongside the business mogul at his Trump Accounts Summit, where the two embraced behind the podium, and the music star declared: "I am probably the president's No. 1 fan." Shortly afterwards, Minaj revealed on X that Trump had bestowed her with a Trump Gold Card, which requires the holder to make a $1,000,000 contribution and pay a $15,000 processing fee, according to its website. The Gold Card also claims to serve as a visa based upon an individual’s ability to provide a substantial benefit to the United States," potentially expediting the Trinidad-born artist’s U.S. citizenship.

