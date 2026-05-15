EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the One Potentially Deadly Reason Nicki Minaj Has Come Out as MAGA's New Poster Girl

An insider close to the rapper said the potentially deadly swatting incidents left Minaj shaken and increasingly distrustful of politicians she believed were indifferent to her safety.

The source told us: "Nicki felt genuinely terrified after these incidents because when armed SWAT teams are repeatedly sent to your property over fake emergency calls, there is always the possibility that somebody gets hurt or killed. She believed she was being ignored by people in power despite paying enormous amounts in taxes and contributing to California for years."

Swatting involves hoax emergency calls designed to trigger an aggressive police response to a victim's address.

According to Minaj, one of the defining moments in her political realignment came after she unsuccessfully tried to contact Gavin Newsom for help following earlier incidents.

"He just completely ignored me," she claimed, adding: "With all the money I spent in taxes."