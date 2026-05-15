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EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the One Potentially Deadly Reason Nicki Minaj Has Come Out as MAGA's New Poster Girl

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Source: Mega

Nicki Minaj has stunned fans by publicly revealing a series of terrifying has made her into a Donald Trump supporter.

May 15 2026, Published 10:23 a.m. ET

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Nicki Minaj has stunned fans by publicly revealing a series of terrifying "swatting" incidents at her California home played a pivotal role in pushing her toward Donald Trump's political movement, as the rapper emerges as one of MAGA's most outspoken celebrity supporters.

As RadarOnline.com has reported, the fiery 43-year-old rapper, who once publicly criticized Donald Trump over his brutal immigration policies and what she previously described as his "childish" behavior, has undergone a striking political transformation in recent months by becoming his new poster girl.

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Nicki Minaj Opens Up About Trump Support Shift

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Photo of Nicki Minaj
Source: Mega

Nicki Minaj stunned fans by revealing the reasons behind her political shift.

After quietly signaling support for Trump in late 2025, Minaj has increasingly embraced conservative politics in public, appearing at events including Turning Point USA's AmericaFest convention and referring to herself as Trump's "number one fan."

But in a new interview with Time, Minaj openly declared her political shift was deeply tied to feeling abandoned by Democratic politicians after multiple swatting attacks targeted her family home between 2022 and 2025.

"I felt that way already about him, just that I didn't dare act like that publicly," Minaj said of her support for Trump. "It's been ingrained in everyone's brain in the music business that we are supposed to be a Democratic family. I just knew they would not like me supporting Trump."

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Swatting Attacks Sparked Political Realignment

Photo of Nicki Minaj
Source: Mega

Minaj tried to contact Governor Gavin Newsom for assistance after the attacks.

An insider close to the rapper said the potentially deadly swatting incidents left Minaj shaken and increasingly distrustful of politicians she believed were indifferent to her safety.

The source told us: "Nicki felt genuinely terrified after these incidents because when armed SWAT teams are repeatedly sent to your property over fake emergency calls, there is always the possibility that somebody gets hurt or killed. She believed she was being ignored by people in power despite paying enormous amounts in taxes and contributing to California for years."

Swatting involves hoax emergency calls designed to trigger an aggressive police response to a victim's address.

According to Minaj, one of the defining moments in her political realignment came after she unsuccessfully tried to contact Gavin Newsom for help following earlier incidents.

"He just completely ignored me," she claimed, adding: "With all the money I spent in taxes."

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Anna Paulina Luna Intervention Changed Minaj's View

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Source: Mega

Representative Anna Paulina Luna connected the musical artist with federal law enforcement officials.

Another source said Minaj interpreted the silence from Democratic officials as deeply personal.

Our insider said: "Nicki started feeling there was a huge disconnect between celebrity Democrats publicly celebrating artists like her and privately failing to help when she believed her family was in danger. She saw it as proof that ordinary people – even famous ones – are often left to fend for themselves."

Minaj said her perspective shifted further after another swatting incident in 2025 prompted intervention from Republican congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna.

Luna is said to have connected the rapper with federal law enforcement officials and offered access to her private security network.

"I was shocked," Minaj said of Luna's response. "I'd never seen anyone in politics treat me that way."

She added: "That's what made me say that I don't care to keep this a secret anymore."

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Minaj Criticizes Barack Obama And Jay-Z Influence

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Photo of Nicki Minaj
Source: Mega

The artist expressed immense happiness after publicly backing the Republican leader.

Minaj also criticized the expectation Black voters should automatically align with the Democratic Party, specifically referencing comments made by former president Barack Obama during the 2024 election campaign.

"I just saw so many videos of Black men saying that they didn't like the way they felt about that speech that Obama gave," she said. "They felt like they weren't being listened to."

She also claimed Obama's close association with rapper Jay-Z alienated parts of the hip-hop world.

"I think Jay-Z ended up costing Obama a lot, whether he knows it or not," she blasted. "Lots of rappers don't like Jay-Z and were afraid to say it."

Minaj added about outing herself as a Trump backer: "I've never felt happier. I've never felt better. When you can be yourself, you're happier."

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