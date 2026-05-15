EXCLUSIVE: Princess Kate Heaped With Praise for 'Out-Classing Meghan Markle' With Her First Solo Overseas Tour In 4 Years

Catherine, 44, arrived in Reggio Emilia earlier this week for her first official solo foreign engagement since 2022, wearing a cornflower blue suit by London-based designer Edeline Lee alongside a Holland Cooper blouse and Asprey handbag.

Catherine, Princess of Wales , has been praised for "out-classing Meghan Markle" during her first solo overseas tour in four years, with royal insiders telling RadarOnline.com the future queen is using her high-profile visit to Italy to champion British fashion rather than commercially cashing in on her wardrobe.

Catherine arrived in Italy for her first solo overseas tour in four years.

Meghan was also criticized for wearing expensive designer items and jewelry to a women's domestic violence refuge, which critics claimed was inappropriate and out of touch.

The commercialization sparked outrage and accusations of "tone-deaf" behavior. She wore a $3,000 ensemble while meeting survivors and first responders of the Bondi Beach terror attacks, which was rapidly monetized through the fashion app.

Meghan faced severe backlash during her trip Down Under when outfits she wore during charitable and memorial visits were immediately promoted on a commission-based, AI fashion platform she invests in called OneOff.

Supporters of the Princess of Wales argue her wardrobe choices are carefully designed to promote British craftsmanship and emerging designers, while critics previously accused Meghan, 44, of monetizing the attention around her recent "fake royal" tour of Australia through commercial fashion links and publicity surrounding the outfits she wore.

Her visit, focused largely on early childhood development initiatives, has also reignited debate around the contrasting approaches taken by senior royal women toward fashion, branding and public image.

In contrast, a palace insider said Catherine's appearance in Italy is being viewed as a deliberate demonstration of royal duty through "fashion diplomacy."

The source said: "Kate is very conscious that whenever she steps onto an international stage, particularly during an overseas tour, the clothes she wears instantly become part of a much larger conversation about Britain itself – its creativity, craftsmanship, designers and businesses.

"Those close to her say she sees fashion not as a commercial opportunity or a way to build a celebrity brand, but as another aspect of royal duty and soft diplomacy.

"There is a strong feeling within palace circles that she carefully selects British labels because she understands the enormous global exposure they receive when associated with the Princess of Wales.

"So, rather than turning attention toward herself financially like Meghan did in Australia, the emphasis is on using her visibility to quietly support the UK fashion industry, spotlight emerging talent and reinforce an image of British elegance and professionalism abroad.

"Those around her believe she approaches clothing in the same way she approaches her charitable work – as something that can be used thoughtfully in service of a wider national interest rather than personal profit or self-promotion."