EXCLUSIVE: Princess Kate Heaped With Praise for 'Out-Classing Meghan Markle' With Her First Solo Overseas Tour In 4 Years
May 15 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
Catherine, Princess of Wales, has been praised for "out-classing Meghan Markle" during her first solo overseas tour in four years, with royal insiders telling RadarOnline.com the future queen is using her high-profile visit to Italy to champion British fashion rather than commercially cashing in on her wardrobe.
Catherine, 44, arrived in Reggio Emilia earlier this week for her first official solo foreign engagement since 2022, wearing a cornflower blue suit by London-based designer Edeline Lee alongside a Holland Cooper blouse and Asprey handbag.
Italy Tour Revives Meghan Markle Fashion Debate
Her visit, focused largely on early childhood development initiatives, has also reignited debate around the contrasting approaches taken by senior royal women toward fashion, branding and public image.
Supporters of the Princess of Wales argue her wardrobe choices are carefully designed to promote British craftsmanship and emerging designers, while critics previously accused Meghan, 44, of monetizing the attention around her recent "fake royal" tour of Australia through commercial fashion links and publicity surrounding the outfits she wore.
Meghan faced severe backlash during her trip Down Under when outfits she wore during charitable and memorial visits were immediately promoted on a commission-based, AI fashion platform she invests in called OneOff.
The commercialization sparked outrage and accusations of "tone-deaf" behavior. She wore a $3,000 ensemble while meeting survivors and first responders of the Bondi Beach terror attacks, which was rapidly monetized through the fashion app.
Meghan was also criticized for wearing expensive designer items and jewelry to a women's domestic violence refuge, which critics claimed was inappropriate and out of touch.
Palace Insiders Praise Kate's Fashion Diplomacy Approach
In contrast, a palace insider said Catherine's appearance in Italy is being viewed as a deliberate demonstration of royal duty through "fashion diplomacy."
The source said: "Kate is very conscious that whenever she steps onto an international stage, particularly during an overseas tour, the clothes she wears instantly become part of a much larger conversation about Britain itself – its creativity, craftsmanship, designers and businesses.
"Those close to her say she sees fashion not as a commercial opportunity or a way to build a celebrity brand, but as another aspect of royal duty and soft diplomacy.
"There is a strong feeling within palace circles that she carefully selects British labels because she understands the enormous global exposure they receive when associated with the Princess of Wales.
"So, rather than turning attention toward herself financially like Meghan did in Australia, the emphasis is on using her visibility to quietly support the UK fashion industry, spotlight emerging talent and reinforce an image of British elegance and professionalism abroad.
"Those around her believe she approaches clothing in the same way she approaches her charitable work – as something that can be used thoughtfully in service of a wider national interest rather than personal profit or self-promotion."
Meghan Markle Criticized Over Monetized Fashion Links
Another source contrasted Catherine's approach with the controversy that surrounded Meghan's wardrobe during recent overseas appearances.
The insider added: "Critics felt there was an uncomfortable blurring of the lines between public-facing royal-style engagements and personal brand promotion with what Meghan did in Australia, particularly because every outfit instantly generated huge online traffic, fashion speculation and commercial interest.
"Yet again, Catherine has totally out-classed her with her solo tour.
"Supporters of Kate argue that her approach feels fundamentally different to Meghan's. They believe she uses fashion more subtly and institutionally – almost as a form of cultural diplomacy.
"The focus is less on turning herself into a lifestyle brand and more on directing international attention toward British designers, craftsmanship and homegrown businesses that benefit from the exposure.
"Within palace circles, there's a feeling that Kate consciously tries to ensure the conversation ultimately comes back to British industry, creativity and public service rather than personal commercial value or celebrity-style monetization."
The Kate Effect Continues Boosting British Fashion Brands
Designers have long benefited from what has become known as the "Kate effect" – the commercial boost generated whenever the princess wears a particular brand.
Catherine has publicly supported British-based labels including designer Tolu Coker, tailor Chris Kerr and Victoria Beckham.
Edeline Lee has increasingly emerged as one of her preferred designers, with Catherine previously wearing custom versions of the label's Pedernal and Jeté dresses at earlier engagements.
Fashion insiders said Catherine's latest outfit appeared carefully chosen to project both authority and accessibility.
The striking blue suit featured the brand's 'Lola' blazer, priced at $1,820 alongside matching 'Averill' trousers retailing at $876.
Every piece was manufactured in the United Kingdom using Italian-woven Georgette Champion fabric.