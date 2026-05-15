Nicki Minaj Blames Barack Obama, Gavin Newsom and Jay-Z for Turning Her into MAGA Republican and Donald Trump's 'Number One Fan'

Minaj further referenced a 2024 speech Obama delivered on the campaign trail for Kamala Harris, in which he suggested that some Black male voters were uncomfortable with the idea of putting a woman in power.

"I just saw so many videos of black men saying that they didn’t like the way they felt about that speech that Obama gave," the Grammy-winning artist said. "They felt like they weren’t being listened to."

Elsewhere in the interview, she revealed that she had felt pro-Trump for some time, but "didn’t dare act like that publicly" for fear of alienating fans.

"It’s been ingrained in everyone’s brain in the music business that we are supposed to be a Democratic family," she said. "I just knew they would not like me supporting Trump."

"I’ve never felt better," she added. "When you can be yourself, you’re happier."