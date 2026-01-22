EXCLUSIVE: President Minaj? Rapper Nicki Eyeing Huge Future in Politics as She's Hungry for 'Real Power and Influence'

Alarms went off after the 43-year-old appeared at a Turning Point USA event, where her remarks ignited fierce backlash online. Industry insiders questioned the timing, especially with a new album slated for March.

"But she's not apologizing, and she's not walking anything back," a source close to the star told RadarOnline.com.

"Nicki believes taking a stand matters more than chart position, and she's decided she's okay with losing fans."