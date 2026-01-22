EXCLUSIVE: President Minaj? Rapper Nicki Eyeing Huge Future in Politics as She's Hungry for 'Real Power and Influence'
Jan. 22 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Controversial rap superstar Nicki Minaj is eyeing a future in politics, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Nicki wants real power, real impact and a seat at the table," the insider said.
Backlash Erupts As Star Refuses To Apologize
Alarms went off after the 43-year-old appeared at a Turning Point USA event, where her remarks ignited fierce backlash online. Industry insiders questioned the timing, especially with a new album slated for March.
"But she's not apologizing, and she's not walking anything back," a source close to the star told RadarOnline.com.
"Nicki believes taking a stand matters more than chart position, and she's decided she's okay with losing fans."
Insiders Say Minaj Quietly Embracing Conservative Politics
Behind the scenes, insiders said Minaj is quietly studying conservative politics and messaging.
One obstacle – the Trinidadian-born rapper would need to become a U.S. citizen before running for office.