Home > Exclusives > Nicki Minaj
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: President Minaj? Rapper Nicki Eyeing Huge Future in Politics as She's Hungry for 'Real Power and Influence'

Nicki Minaj has been exploring a future in politics as she seeks real power and influence beyond music.
Source: MEGA

Nicki Minaj has been exploring a future in politics as she seeks real power and influence beyond music.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 22 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Controversial rap superstar Nicki Minaj is eyeing a future in politics, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal.

"Nicki wants real power, real impact and a seat at the table," the insider said.

Backlash Erupts As Star Refuses To Apologize

Nicki Minaj sparked backlash after appearing at a Turning Point USA event amid questions about timing.
Source: MEGA

Nicki Minaj sparked backlash after appearing at a Turning Point USA event amid questions about timing.

Alarms went off after the 43-year-old appeared at a Turning Point USA event, where her remarks ignited fierce backlash online. Industry insiders questioned the timing, especially with a new album slated for March.

"But she's not apologizing, and she's not walking anything back," a source close to the star told RadarOnline.com.

"Nicki believes taking a stand matters more than chart position, and she's decided she's okay with losing fans."

Insiders Say Minaj Quietly Embracing Conservative Politics

Industry insiders said Minaj would need U.S. citizenship before pursuing elected office.
Source: MEGA

Industry insiders said Minaj would need U.S. citizenship before pursuing elected office.

Behind the scenes, insiders said Minaj is quietly studying conservative politics and messaging.

One obstacle – the Trinidadian-born rapper would need to become a U.S. citizen before running for office.

