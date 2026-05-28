Trump Gets Handsy With Pete Hegseth During Awkward Cabinet Meeting as Prez Slaps Ex-Fox Host's Biceps and Gushes 'He Loves War'

At one point, Trump called out several of his members he was eager to hear from, including Hegseth.

"We have great people, and the Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, Central Casting... he loves war," the 79-year-old said before slapping Hegseth's biceps.

For his part, the former Fox News personality gushed over his boss after Trump pointed out his effort to renovate the reflecting pool on the National Mall.

Hegseth praised, "I think, actually, your efforts on the reflecting pool are actually a great segue. If you look at Washington and Lincoln, these are two men that faced monumental tasks and stood up in historic fashion and delivered for the American people."