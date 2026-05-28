Trump Gets Handsy With Pete Hegseth During Awkward Cabinet Meeting as Prez Slaps Ex-Fox Host's Biceps and Gushes 'He Loves War'
May 28 2026, Published 2:30 p.m. ET
If there is one thing President Trump wants everyone to know about Pete Hegseth is that he is a huge fan of war, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Wednesday, May 27, Trump held a Cabinet meeting at the White House and took a moment to praise the Secretary of Defense and his love of all things war.
Pete Hegseth 'Loves War'
At one point, Trump called out several of his members he was eager to hear from, including Hegseth.
"We have great people, and the Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, Central Casting... he loves war," the 79-year-old said before slapping Hegseth's biceps.
For his part, the former Fox News personality gushed over his boss after Trump pointed out his effort to renovate the reflecting pool on the National Mall.
Hegseth praised, "I think, actually, your efforts on the reflecting pool are actually a great segue. If you look at Washington and Lincoln, these are two men that faced monumental tasks and stood up in historic fashion and delivered for the American people."
"And when you step back and look at 47 years of what Iran waged war against us and our people, there's only one man over the course of both presidency who has stood up and said they will never get a nuclear weapon,” Hegseth added.
Despite the love-fest between the two, it was the opposite on X, as one critic quipped, "They're all playacting in Trump's deluded reality show."
Another joked, "Hegseth still cosplaying a Teemu version of Hawk from GI Joe," and a person noted, "From the 'president' who ran on keeping the US out of all foreign wars."
In 2024, Trump told voters he was on the "pro-peace ticket," a promise that appears he has backed off from, to the displeasure of several notable MAGA members.
Pete Hegseth Will 'Finish Them Off'
During the Cabinet meeting, Trump was also asked how close the U.S. and Iran were to reaching an agreement, and he once again referred to Hegseth.
"They are starting to give us the things that they have to give us, and if they do, that’s great. And if they won't, then the man on my left is going to finish them off," Trump said, as Hegseth sat on his left.
At least 13 U.S. troops have died since Trump ordered an attack on Iran in February, and despite Hegseth "loving war," it seems the president is also prepared to put the brunt of the blame on him.
On March 24, Trump spoke in Tennessee and put the spotlight on Hegseth, making it seem the war was all of the 45-year-old's idea.
Trump 'Made a Mistake' Hiring Pete Hegseth
Trump said at the time, "I called a lot of our great people... and I said, 'Let's talk. We got a problem in the Middle East. We have a country known as Iran that, for 47 years, has been just a purveyor of terror, and they're close to a nuclear weapon."
The controversial politician then turned to his right and looked at Hegseth, before adding, "And Pete, I think you were the first one to speak up. And you said, 'Let’s do it, because you can't let them have a nuclear weapon."
Hegseth could only force out a smile after Trump appeared to pull back the curtain on the administration's private talks.
And just two days later, Trump claimed someone wasn't very happy with the hiring of Hegseth, saying, "Somebody came up to me yesterday, gave you a very hard time.
According to Trump, an anonymous source told the president he "made a mistake" in hiring Hegseth.
"When I tell you who, you're not even going to believe it," Trump teased. "He gave you such a nasty, hard time."