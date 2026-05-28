Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Marriage Implodes: Sussexes Had 'Huge Row' Ahead of U.K. Return as Duchess Blasts 'I'm Not Going'
May 28 2026, Published 2:23 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had a "huge row" over their upcoming return to the U.K., according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal strain between the Sussexes has increased in recent weeks and the alleged argument took place before Meghan's pre-planned trip to Geneva.
'Off the Scale' Tension
And according to insiders, tensions have been "off the scale" ever since.
A source told Heatworld: "Things boiled over just hours before Meghan flew out to Geneva, and she and Harry didn’t speak for a while afterwards. Meghan’s mum Doria was staying at their house while she was away, and so she was FaceTiming her to speak to the children."
"Harry had been getting incredibly sentimental ahead of their eighth anniversary, while also desperately trying to map out this big family summer in Europe," the source continued. "He’s carving out time at Balmoral, so his father King Charles can see Archie and Lilibet."
Unwanted 'Hollywood Drama'
Insiders claim Meghan isn’t pleased with his plans to spend so much time on the royal family's home turf amid the ongoing tensions, particularly with the Prince William and Kate Middleton.
The relationship between the "Fab Four", as they were once dubbed, has deteriorated since Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44, left the royal family in 2020. The last time the four were seen together was at the late Queen's funeral in September 2022, and things are still strained.
The source noted, "The plan for Harry and Meghan was to base themselves in Portugal for the summer, then spend time in Balmoral. But Meghan has heard that William and Kate have told Harry the Sussexes are 'not welcome' and they refuse to have their family sanctuary disrupted by what they called 'Hollywood drama.'"
"Meghan flipped, and a normal argument turned into a showdown. Tensions are at an all-time high," the source claimed.
'A Normal Argument Turned Into a Showdown'
Shortly after their disagreement, Meghan headed to Switzerland to attend the installation of the Lost Screen Memorial. Opened at the Place des Nations, it was created by the Sussexes’ Archewell Philanthropies, and features 50 illuminated lightboxes displaying the lock screens of young people who tragically lost their lives to online violence and digital harm.
But days after returning home to California, Meghan went all out for their eighth wedding anniversary on social media, despite the tension with Harry.
Sharing pictures and videos on Instagram from the kitchen of their Montecito home, the couple sang "Happy anniversary to mama and papa" to the tune of "Happy Birthday", alongside their children Archie, 7, and 4-year-old Lilibet.
They also shared a kiss before blowing out the candles of a lemon elderflower cake – which they had at their 2018 royal wedding – and Meghan reacted to a sentimental penguin sculpture from Harry, inspired by their 2017 engagement party costumes.
The former Suits actress then shared two Instagram carousels of previously unseen photos from their Windsor wedding, writing below both, "Eight years ago today…"
Despite the loved-up posts on Instagram, the couple are reportedly still at a stand-off over their summer.
The insider added: "Meghan's bust-up with Harry was a big one, and she's digging her heels in. She’s told Harry to go the U.K. without her, as there was no way she would be joining. She doesn't want to put herself, or the kids, through the drama."