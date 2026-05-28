Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Marriage Implodes: Sussexes Had 'Huge Row' Ahead of U.K. Return as Duchess Blasts 'I'm Not Going'

Insiders claim Meghan isn’t pleased with his plans to spend so much time on the royal family's home turf amid the ongoing tensions, particularly with the Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The relationship between the "Fab Four", as they were once dubbed, has deteriorated since Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44, left the royal family in 2020. The last time the four were seen together was at the late Queen's funeral in September 2022, and things are still strained.

The source noted, "The plan for Harry and Meghan was to base themselves in Portugal for the summer, then spend time in Balmoral. But Meghan has heard that William and Kate have told Harry the Sussexes are 'not welcome' and they refuse to have their family sanctuary disrupted by what they called 'Hollywood drama.'"

"Meghan flipped, and a normal argument turned into a showdown. Tensions are at an all-time high," the source claimed.