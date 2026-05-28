Canada’s 2026 Football Moment Could Create Economic Opportunity
May 28 2026, Updated 2:12 p.m. ET
Canada’s growing football landscape is gaining momentum, with the 2026 spotlight expected to bring new economic opportunities.
That point is hammered home by the Canada betting sites compared on Bettingtop10.ca, which could see increased activity around the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Ontario’s regulated online gambling market alone handled around C$98.3 billion in wagers in 2025, while generating roughly C$4bn in revenue and reaching a monthly peak of C$9.5bn in December.
Canada’s World Cup year is becoming about more than the spectacle of international football, with the event expected to influence how the sport is watched, supported, and sustained.
World Cup-Related Spending Could Bring Measurable Economic Benefits
Toronto’s BMO Field redevelopment has been completed in time for the World Cup, with a combined investment of C$157.9 million and a tournament-ready venue that will host six matches.
The City of Toronto says the event could generate up to C$940m in positive economic output for the Greater Toronto Area. That includes C$520m in gross domestic product (GDP) growth, C$340m in labour income, and more than 6,600 jobs between June 2023 and August 2026.
Vancouver’s numbers are also substantial. British Columbia’s official impact assessment projected that the tournament could generate more than C$1bn in cumulative tourism spending for the province and leave a longer-tail benefit through 2031.
Separate market analysis has also forecast around C$1.7bn in economic output and more than 13,000 jobs linked to the city’s World Cup role. Even allowing for the usual caution around event projections, the direction is clear.
Canada’s World Cup hosting rights are already functioning as an investment trigger. The key business point is legacy. These upgrades are being positioned as investments that could improve hospitality, premium seating, broadcast capabilities, and year-round event readiness.
In Toronto, that includes a larger and more commercially useful stadium footprint. That can matter because much of the long-term return may depend on what venues can continue to host after FIFA leaves town.
The Women's Game is Becoming a Serious Commercial Pillar
The Northern Super League (NSL) has given Canada a domestic women’s football product at precisely the right time.
Its 2026 season begins in April, and its second-year media package is broader than before, with matches spread across TSN, CBC, RDS, Radio-Canada, and the league’s own digital channels. That kind of distribution can matter because it helps connect visibility with sponsor value, which may support longer-term stability.
The first season already showed that this is not a vanity project. The league sold more than 275,000 tickets, generated C$30m in revenue, drew more than three million viewers across traditional broadcasts, and secured 16 league partnerships plus more than 50 club partners.
It achieved all that with 101 Canadians among 148 players. That is commercially important because domestic identity usually travels well with broadcasters, sponsors, and communities.
There is also a labour-market angle. The NSL’s minimum salary of C$50,000 and average salary of C$75,000 were presented as globally competitive standards in women’s football.
That could help position Canada as more than a participation market, creating more opportunities to retain and showcase elite talent while supporting the broader football ecosystem.
Every viable domestic league creates more content, inventory for broadcasters, and sponsor surfaces for brands. All of these elements are key economic drivers.
Ontario's Betting Market Shows Where the Sports Economy is Heading
The regulated gaming market has become one of the clearest indicators of how Canadian sports consumption is changing.
Ontario has become one of North America’s most competitive regulated online gambling markets in terms of the number of operators.
Consumer migration has been just as striking. More than 83 percent of surveyed players were reported to be using regulated sites in 2025.
That can matter for sport because regulated betting may support engagement, market insight, and sponsorship interest around live events.
Alberta has already moved towards an open, regulated iGaming market, explicitly inviting operators to shift from the grey market into legal status. That suggests the Ontario model may soon face serious domestic competition. Taken together, these trends point to one conclusion.
Canada’s 2026 sports story is using the World Cup as leverage to deepen infrastructure, strengthen women’s football, widen grassroots participation, and monetize a more sophisticated digital sports audience.
If that balance continues, Canada could emerge from 2026 with a larger sports economy and a stronger role for football within it.
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