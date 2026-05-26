Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Trolled After Anniversary Clip Exposes 'Outdated' Montecito Kitchen — 'It Looks Like an Olive Garden'

"I'm baffled by Harry and Meghan’s kitchen and how... well, ugly it is. It's dated, the tile is hideous, and the big stone wall makes it look like a cellar. All of the stone makes it feel cold. I guess when you have an almost $10million mortgage, you can't really renovate and upgrade, but I guess the kitchen matches Meghan Markle – cold and uncomfortable," one royal commentator posted to X with photos of the room.

"If my backsplash looked like that, there is no way I would show it to the world," a second person sneered.

"That place is an ugly, outdated joke according to the neighbors, & now that we see that kitchen, it's no wonder she rented a house to shoot her flop of a show in," a third observed.

"That was a popular look in Cali in 2000. Very dated. No one wants a Tuscan kitchen anymore," a fourth person pointed out.

"Her whole house literally looks like an Olive Garden restaurant, even the furniture!" a fifth shared while including photos of the interiors next to the inside of the Italian chain eatery.