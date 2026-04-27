Sussexes Are Fired! How Harry and Meghan Are Now Totally Exiled From Hollywood And Frozen Out of Netflix

But while Meghan Markle is forging ahead on her own, a very different narrative is emerging. Her latest launch came just hours after Variety, a respected Hollywood trade publication, released a blistering March 17 report packed with bombshell claims Markle and husband Prince Harry's overall deal with Netflix deal is under strain.

The story also detailed mounting frustrations aimed at Meghan and Harry behind the scenes, suggesting their entertainment empire ambitions may have hit a wall amid whispers the magic around the couple has started to fade.

They were once expected to be major players after signing a reported $100 million contract with the streamer in 2020, which the outlet later revealed was worth closer to $60 million.

Those hopes flourished after the success of their 2022 docuseries, Harry & Meghan, which chronicled their decision to leave Britain's royal family amid U.K. media attacks they said were fueled by Harry's family.

But since then, their other projects, including the 41-year-old Duke of Sussex's Polo docuseries and the former Suits star's cooking and entertaining show, With Love, Meghan – which debuted in the Top 10 a year ago before a subsequent season and holiday special saw a massive ratings drop – have failed to deliver the viewership the streamer expected.

Last summer, five years in, their agreement was downgraded to a first-look deal. As one Netflix insider told Variety, "The mood in the building is 'We're done.'"