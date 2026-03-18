Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Plot 'Full Royal Reinstatement' Ahead of 2027 Invictus Games — With 'Insane Demands'
March 18 2026, Published 1:35 p.m. ET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are determined to claw their way back to a “full royal reinstatement,” and are making a huge ask of King Charles III, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A bombshell new book blows the lid on how the couple plan to come crawling back to the very monarchy they trashed for the past six years, as their business flops mount and their reputations lie in tatters after Hollywood washed its hands of the demanding duo.
Prince Harry's 'Plot' Includes King Charles at 2027 Invictus Games
The royal reunification Harry is reportedly hoping for would take place at the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham, England, author Tom Bower writes in his new book, Betrayal: Power, Deceit and the Fight for the Future of the Royal Family.
Harry, 41, and Markle, 44, plan to use the event as a "vehicle for their triumphant return" to royal life, he reveals.
The twosome allegedly hatched a calculated plan to reunite onstage with King Charles, with Markle poised to dramatically unveil their long-hidden children, Archie and Lilibet, to the world for the first time, Bower claims.
"Harry had plotted for the King to open the games as the backdrop for Meghan, accompanied by their children, to dominate the media," he said of the publicity-hungry duo.
Meghan Markle's Diva 'Demands' for 2027 Invictus Games
Markle already has a long list of "insane demands" just to attend the event, as Radar previously reported.
She wanted four floors of the Hyatt Hotel in Birmingham set aside for her, as well as security requirements far beyond those of most heads of state.
"Extra security outside. Staff isn’t allowed to look at her. She’s in total control," a well-placed insider told royal expert Rob Shuter.
In addition, Markle reportedly wants to ensure everyone addresses her by her full royal title during the Birmingham trip as the duo try to make their way back into the royal family.
"Anyone who has any interaction with her has to call her 'Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex.' No exceptions," the source said.
The former actress's list of demands also includes "24/7 drivers, a fleet of luxury cars, and a police escort from the airport to the hotel," and "Bulletproof glass at the Games, armed security everywhere she goes," said the spy.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Hollywood Business Ties Up in Smoke
Harry and Markle's dreams of finding fame and a fortune in Hollywood initially came true after they sensationally quit the royal family in 2020. The pair scored megabucks deals with Netflix and Spotify, only to see both vanish after sluggish output and flop projects left execs cold.
Spotify's head of podcasting, Bill Simmons, blasted the duo as "f------ grifters" after the company dropped them in June 2023, and a lengthy exposé by Hollywood Bible Variety on March 17 revealed Netflix insiders saying the company is "done" with Harry and Markle.
The couple also burned bridges with the royal family by trashing them in a 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview, Netflix's incendiary 2022 Harry & Meghan docuseries, and the 2023 memoir, Spare.
King Charles Reconciling With Harry and Meghan Could Damage 'Fragile' Royal Family
Bower writes that King Charles is unlikely to appease Harry's wish for him to attend the Invictus Games, so as not to upset his heir, Prince William, and his wife, Kate Middleton, who have been the subjects of much public venom from the Duke of Sussex and his wife.
"The chance of the King irritating the Prince and Princess of Wales to please the Sussexes is, in spring 2026, remote," he notes in the book.
"For the King to publicly meet his son and his troublemaking daughter-in-law, both guilty of betraying the royal family, is a gamble with little upside," Bower writes. "The feud embroiling them is far from resolution, and it remains to be seen what damage the 2027 Invictus Games will inflict on an already fragile family."