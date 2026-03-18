Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Plot 'Full Royal Reinstatement' Ahead of 2027 Invictus Games — With 'Insane Demands'

Markle already has a long list of "insane demands" just to attend the event, as Radar previously reported.

She wanted four floors of the Hyatt Hotel in Birmingham set aside for her, as well as security requirements far beyond those of most heads of state.

"Extra security outside. Staff isn’t allowed to look at her. She’s in total control," a well-placed insider told royal expert Rob Shuter.

In addition, Markle reportedly wants to ensure everyone addresses her by her full royal title during the Birmingham trip as the duo try to make their way back into the royal family.

"Anyone who has any interaction with her has to call her 'Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex.' No exceptions," the source said.

The former actress's list of demands also includes "24/7 drivers, a fleet of luxury cars, and a police escort from the airport to the hotel," and "Bulletproof glass at the Games, armed security everywhere she goes," said the spy.