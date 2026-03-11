Sidelined Spare: Prince Harry Branded 'Adrift and Isolated' as Wife Meghan Markle Focuses on Building Her Own Business Empire

Lonely Harry is "adrift and isolated, with Meghan chasing new pursuits," said one insider.

The prince never found his footing as a Hollywood producer, as his Netflix Polo series and his Heart of Invictus docuseries flopped and failed to draw any viewer interest.

The $100million exclusive deal Harry and Markle signed with the streamer was scrapped in August 2025, in favor of a measly first-look arrangement.

Netflix already passed on the couple's latest project, the documentary Cookie Queens, which they signed on to as executive producers.

Despite the pair flying to the Sundance Film Festival in January to promote the Girl Scout Cookie-themed flick, it has yet to find a distributor.