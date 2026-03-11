Sidelined Spare: Prince Harry Branded 'Adrift and Isolated' as Wife Meghan Markle Focuses on Building Her Own Business Empire
Six years after ditching royal duties, Prince Harry is "adrift" and virtually friendless in his adopted luxury enclave of Montecito, California, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While wife Meghan Markle chased lifestyle-influencer fame with her ill-fated Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, and sputtering As Ever brand, the exiled duke is still struggling to find steady work or a sense of purpose.
Prince Harry Is 'Lonely and Isolated'
Lonely Harry is "adrift and isolated, with Meghan chasing new pursuits," said one insider.
The prince never found his footing as a Hollywood producer, as his Netflix Polo series and his Heart of Invictus docuseries flopped and failed to draw any viewer interest.
The $100million exclusive deal Harry and Markle signed with the streamer was scrapped in August 2025, in favor of a measly first-look arrangement.
Netflix already passed on the couple's latest project, the documentary Cookie Queens, which they signed on to as executive producers.
Despite the pair flying to the Sundance Film Festival in January to promote the Girl Scout Cookie-themed flick, it has yet to find a distributor.
Prince Harry Can't Find Work in America
"Harry’s not really doing anything in America," one source claimed, as the prince indeed has had little luck bringing in money in the States.
He flew to Toronto, Canada, in December 2025 to get a paycheck as a keynote speaker at the Ontario Real Estate Association's Powerhouse Conference.
Now, Harry has to fly nearly 8,000 miles to make his latest bucks in Melbourne, Australia.
It was revealed on March 10 that he will be giving a speech on workplace mental health at the InterEdge Psychosocial Safety Summit in mid-April.
Top tickets are going for $2,378.65 per person for the privilege of hearing the duke speak, even though his own workplace at the former Archewell Foundation saw several employees let go in December, while he and Markle burned through their 11th publicist in five years with the resignation of Meredith Maines.
Prince Harry Is 'Wrapped Up in the Past'
"He seems very wrapped up in the past. There have been rumors about a business, but their track record isn’t great. He’s really great at service — look at Invictus. He should stick with that," the insider advised.
Harry has already locked down the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham, England, but has little to do on his calendar ahead of that.
There have been rumblings that the duke might announce an upcoming Invictus-related event while in Australia, when he and Markle arrive for what their rep calls many "private, business, and philanthropic engagements" in both Sydney and Melbourne.
The country last hosted the 2018 Invictus Games, which Harry took part in when he and Markle did their first big royal tour abroad as newlyweds
Goodbye Royal Treatment
During their previous trip to Australia, the couple was literally treated like royalty, with adoring crowds, motorcades, and the best accommodations.
Now, Harry and Markle are private citizens cashing in on their royal titles to make a quick buck. That is something Queen Elizabeth II specifically asked that they not do when the duo negotiated their exit from the royal family in January 2020 to chase "financial independence" in the U.S.
While the duke is speaking about mental health in the workplace, the former cable TV actress will deliver an address at the "Her Best Life" wellness retreat at a Sydney hotel, during which she will pose for photos with $3,200 VIP ticketholders.