'There's No Trust or Delegation': Pete Hegseth's Pentagon Chaos Exposed After 'Paranoid' Defense Sec. Goes on Firing Spree

According to CNN, George had requested an in-person meeting with the Secretary of Defense to ease tension between the pair. However, George reportedly never received a meeting; instead getting a pink slip one day later.

George is said to have been terminated after he reportedly refused to obey Hegseth's instruction to eliminate officers – two Black men and two women – from a list of people up for a possible promotion.

At a hearing of the Senate Armed Services Committee, when Democrat Jack Reed asked Hegseth if President Trump had ordered him to single out Black and female officers for dismissal, Hegseth responded, "Of course not."

The firing, however, was deemed abrupt and unexpected, and according to sources, Hegseth has been distrustful of officials around him and has apparently been on the fence about their loyalty.