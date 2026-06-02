Pete Hegseth Under Fire for 'Blocking Black and Female Navy Officers from Receiving Promotions' — 'He is a Disgrace and Needs to Resign'

According to reports, Hegseth recently blocked the promotions of nine Navy officers who a board of senior Navy admirals had previously selected. Three people Hegseth booted from the promotion list are women, while two are black men. Four others are white men.

Following Hegseth's decision, several current and former defense officials under anonymity responded and agreed the shock move was "highly unusual."

While women make up 21 percent of the active-duty Navy, no female officers were included on the May promotion list. According to the NY Times, the list only included two nonwhite officers, despite 38 percent identifying as racial minorities.

Critics on X were quick to respond to the new report, with one person raging, "Pete Hegseth doesn't realize this detracts from the credibility of all Navy officers, as they are winning promotions based on their 'favorable’ skin color,' as opposed to merit. He is a disgrace and needs to resign."