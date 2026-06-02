Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Puts Toned Figure on Display in Racy See-Through Crop Top After Celebrating 27th Birthday
June 2 2026, Published 12:59 p.m. ET
Ella Emhoff is proving the birthday glow hasn't worn off just yet, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Days after documenting her 27th birthday festivities, Kamala Harris' stepdaughter returned to social media with a revealing fashion moment, showcasing a customized sweater that highlighted her toned physique and put her creative talents on display.
Showing Off Her DIY Skills
The model and fashion designer posed in front of a wall lined with colorful spools of yarn while modeling the handmade look.
Emhoff wore a brown open-knit crop sweater featuring a pink flower stitched across the front, exposing portions of her toned stomach as she stretched her arms outward for the camera.
She paired the look with striped red-and-pink pants, a white headscarf, and her signature glasses.
"Added a cutie little flower to my @gap sweater," Emhoff wrote across the image, revealing she customized the garment herself.
Birthday Celebrations Continue
The post comes just days after Emhoff celebrated turning 27 with a series of social media uploads documenting what she described as a birthday "for the books."
The model shared photos from the festivities, including snapshots with friends and boyfriend Charlie Vessell, later telling followers she felt "so grateful, so loved, and sooooooo 27."
She also thanked loved ones for the birthday wishes and gave a shoutout to those who helped organize the celebration.
Swan Boats and Sunshine
Before the nighttime festivities, Emhoff spent part of her birthday enjoying a laid-back Los Angeles outing.
The artist revealed a friend surprised her with tickets to ride the famous swan boats at Echo Park Lake before she returned to New York City.
The birthday adventure also included a picnic by the water with her dog, Jerry, as the group soaked up the California sunshine.
Recent Headlines
The latest social media update comes just weeks after Emhoff addressed renewed attention surrounding comments she previously made about antidepressants after an older video discussing SSRIs resurfaced online.
The clip began circulating among supporters of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s "Make America Healthy Again" movement, prompting Emhoff to clarify her position in a TikTok video posted on May 23.
"Addressing the whole SSRI thing because I think it's getting out of control and being used in a way I don't want it to," she wrote alongside the post.
During the video, Emhoff pushed back against what she described as "RFK right-wing propaganda about SSRIs" and made it clear she remains a strong supporter of the medication.
"I am very pro-SSRIs," she said, explaining she has taken antidepressants for about a decade.
Emhoff also rejected calls to eliminate the drugs, adding: "I do not support the eradication of them at all."
The model credited the medication with helping her through difficult periods of her life, declaring: "They have saved my life 100 percent."