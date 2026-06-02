Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Puts Toned Figure on Display in Racy See-Through Crop Top After Celebrating 27th Birthday

Days after documenting her 27th birthday festivities, Kamala Harris ' stepdaughter returned to social media with a revealing fashion moment, showcasing a customized sweater that highlighted her toned physique and put her creative talents on display.

Ella Emhoff is proving the birthday glow hasn't worn off just yet, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The model's open-knit crop top featured a pink flower she stitched onto the garment herself.

The model and fashion designer posed in front of a wall lined with colorful spools of yarn while modeling the handmade look.

Emhoff wore a brown open-knit crop sweater featuring a pink flower stitched across the front, exposing portions of her toned stomach as she stretched her arms outward for the camera.

She paired the look with striped red-and-pink pants, a white headscarf, and her signature glasses.

"Added a cutie little flower to my @gap sweater," Emhoff wrote across the image, revealing she customized the garment herself.