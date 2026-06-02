'Tone Deaf' Ivanka Trump Dragged for Bragging About $1.5Billion Mediterranean Private Island Project with Husband Jared Kushner Amid America's Struggling Economy

The president's daughter recently opened up about transforming Sazan Island, an uninhabited 1,400-acre landmass off the coast of Albania, into an ultra-luxury eco-resort funded through Kushner's private equity firm, Affinity Partners.

Ivanka Trump has been blasted as "tone deaf" after boasting about a lavish $1.5billion private island project she is developing with her husband, Jared Kushner , while many Americans continue to struggle financially, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The president's daughter and husband Jared Kushner are transforming Albania's Sazan Island into an ultra-luxury eco-resort.

The 44-year-old said she and Kushner spent years pursuing the opportunity before eventually acquiring the island and beginning plans to transform it.

"Effectively, that's how we found it. We swam to the island, we went on a hike, barefoot all the way up to the top, and we were just captivated, and it stayed with us ever since," she detailed.

"We were on a friend's boat, and we stopped for a swim," she explained.

Speaking on David Senra 's podcast, Ivanka recalled stumbling upon the island by chance during a boating trip with friends.

Ivanka revealed she first discovered the island after swimming to it from a friend's boat during a vacation.

Ivanka Trump announces that she and her husband, Jared Kushner, are building a massive off-the-grid private island in the middle of the Mediterranean. The island spans 1,400 hectares and currently has no power. They will be working with some of the world's greatest living… pic.twitter.com/0yJqr3nHSw

The former White House adviser described the massive development as 'an incredible project' that is 'massive in scale.'

Ivanka described the development as one of the most ambitious projects of her career.

"I'm working on an incredible project with my husband in the Mediterranean," she said. "It's massive in scale."

She added: "Over the course of many years, we developed the opportunity to help realize its potential and transform it, but with a lot of restraint and care because the land is so beautiful that, really, the architecture has to be fully integrated into it, almost rise from it."

The first daughter also emphasized that the venture is about more than making money.

"You know, it's not even a business for me, despite the scale of it," she said.