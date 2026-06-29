Pete Hegseth Accused Of Holding 'Grudge' Against Army After the Defense Sec. Boots High-Profile General — 'Is This a Personal Thing?'

Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine made the bold claim during an interview on CBS News' Face the Nation , accusing the Defense Sec. of making things personal.

Pete Hegseth is now being accused of holding a "grudge" against the Army, RadarOnline.com can reveal, after a high-profile general was given the boot.

Hegseth has been accused of having a 'grudge' against the Army.

“Are you pushing out the truth-tellers to surround yourself by yes-men?" Kaine asked during the interview on Sunday, June 28. "And in particular, it looks like the secretary is coming down hardest… on the Army. He served in the Army; he felt like he wasn't treated well by the Army; that's a grudge he's carried that he's described publicly."

Kaine added, "And so, when you see Army officers forced out, you've got to wonder, is this a personal thing, or is it really what's best for the nation?"

The 68-year-old's comments come after notable Army General Christopher Donahue, the commander of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, was given a pink slip.

The U.S. Army confirmed the firing in a statement, noting that Donahue will "relinquish command" on July 2. Maj. Gen. Christopher Norrie, his deputy, will "perform the duties of the commanding general."