I Choose Myself': Model Brittany Taylor Lifts Lid on Heartbreak, Betrayal and Tragedy That Nearly Broke Her

Taylor said growing up under constant scrutiny took a major toll on her self-esteem, admitting she endured relentless criticism from people around her. "I was tired of being judged, mocked, and underestimated by people in my hometown," she said. "Many people think bullying only happens to children, but adults experience it too, and I certainly did." The model claims the emotional wounds ran even deeper when those closest to her turned against her. "Some of the people I trusted most, friends and former partners, also said things that deeply affected me," Taylor revealed. "Experiencing that kind of betrayal was painful, but it became fuel for growth rather than something that defeated me." Taylor also opened up about a past relationship that she says dramatically changed the course of her life. "As a teenager, I became involved with someone significantly older than me whom I admired because of his public profile," she said. "At the time, I believed the relationship was built on genuine love and trust."

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Brittany Taylor is refusing to let heartbreak, betrayal, and devastating personal loss define her. The Los Angeles-based model and aspiring actress has revealed all in a candid new interview about surviving emotional turmoil, navigating life as an autistic woman in entertainment, and overcoming painful experiences that she says transformed her into the woman she is today. And according to Taylor, the road to success has been anything but glamorous. "I’m from a small town where everyone is in everyone’s business. It’s time I break free!" she revealed, describing the environment she says left her feeling judged and underestimated for years.

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Looking back now, Taylor admits she sees the relationship differently. "I ignored red flags, made sacrifices, and remained loyal even during difficult times because I believed that was what love required," she said. The fallout left lasting scars. "One of the most significant challenges I have overcome was enduring emotional abuse, manipulation, and betrayal from people I trusted deeply, including friends and romantic partners," Taylor said. "Those experiences had a profound impact on my confidence and self-worth." But the aspiring star insists the painful chapter ultimately taught her one crucial lesson. "One of the hardest lessons I learned was that loyalty should never come at the expense of your own well-being," she explained. "Today, I choose myself, my peace, and my future."

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Taylor said she later faced another crushing blow when private struggles were allegedly weaponized against her during the breakdown of a relationship. "Painful parts of my past were brought up publicly and used against me at a time when I was already vulnerable," she said. "It was incredibly hurtful to see personal struggles and experiences turned into something that felt intended to damage my reputation and character." Despite the pain, Taylor insists she refused to allow negativity to derail her ambitions. "I had a choice: I could allow the negativity to consume me, or I could focus on rebuilding my life and protecting my peace," she said. "I chose to move forward." And move forward she did.

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Source: Brittany Taylor / @IntriguePublications

Despite the personal struggles, Taylor has continued carving out a career in the fiercely competitive worlds of fashion and entertainment. The model has already built an impressive resume, walking runway shows for internationally recognized brands, appearing at major Swim Week events, and expanding her presence as both a model and actress. Taylor counts her appearances at Swim Week among her proudest professional achievements, having graced runways while continuing to build a growing media platform and pursue acting opportunities. "Walking for internationally recognized brands, appearing in major publications, participating in Swim Week events, and building a growing platform have been some of my proudest achievements," she said.

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The rising star has also appeared in multiple publications, including FHM and Glamour, further cementing her status as a name to watch in the industry. While Taylor continues pursuing national campaigns and acting roles, she says her ambitions stretch far beyond the catwalk. "My ultimate career ambition is to become a globally recognized model, actress, and advocate who uses her platform to inspire positive change," she said. Away from relationship turmoil, Taylor has also endured unimaginable family tragedy. The model revealed that the loss of her sister to suicide remains one of the defining moments of her life. "It taught me that many people are fighting battles we cannot see," Taylor said. "It deepened my compassion, strengthened my commitment to mental health awareness, and reminded me of the importance of checking in on those we love."

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She also offered a heartbreaking reflection on grief and the people who surround tragedy. "Losing my sister was one of the most difficult experiences of my life," Taylor said. "The worst part is I got to see how people really are. Everyone is fake when we pass. They never checked on her when alive, yet decided to show for her funeral." The devastating loss continues to motivate her every day. "For those thinking about giving up and letting other people’s opinions make you decide your fate, don’t," she said. "I wish she never did what she did because she was truly a special person. I live on for her."

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