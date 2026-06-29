See What People Like on Instagram: The Hidden Clues Behind Crushes, Exes and Celebrity Drama
June 29 2026, Updated 1:56 p.m. ET
Which young starlet is sleeping with which football star used to be only information paparazzi could find by camping out by hotels for days on end. Now, it’s much more common to see Keanu Reeves walking into the House of Nanking restaurant to recreate a photo from The Matrix, thanks to Instagram shares.
Fans have way more tools at their disposal to uncover the real reasons behind Jelly Roll’s potential divorce or who will be starring in the next season of Ted Lasso because of an Instagram like. When the director of a film suddenly likes photos from Olivia Dean, you can bet rumors about who will land that audition will fly.
That same curiosity doesn’t just exist around A-list celebrities. Plenty of everyday people want to know whether a crush likes the same reels or an ex is still stuck on their stories. Being able to see what people like on Instagram scratches that itch for gossip sitting in the back of everyone’s mind.
When Celebrity Drama Lives in the Like Button
Some of the juiciest celebrity drama starts on social media. When Timothée Chalamet started liking all of Kylie Jenner’s posts, we all watched to see what would happen next. That’s the same thing that fueled all the drama with Justin Bieber, Hailey, and Selena until Benny Blanco came around.
The reason even a blurry photo of two celebs enjoying a drink together at Sundance or Coachella is that public engagement feels more authentic. Magazine interviews, movie premieres, and press releases are scheduled and coordinated. A middle-of-the-night, like on a short skirt performance photo of Dua Lipa, says a lot more.
Why Exes Still Dominate Social Media Curiosity
That same curiosity bleeds into the world of ex-partners. Whether that’s someone from Ariana Grande’s past or your own set of recent loves, people are fascinated by former relationships. Seeing how exes have gotten over you, if they’re dating someone new, or what hobbies they’ve picked up to get past the breakup is great gossip.
It’s easy to notice when a former partner likes a post from a specific account. It confirms suspicions of cheating or might indicate whether you’ve made a bad decision and need to rethink the relationship. Being able to see what people like on Instagram has replaced the old practice of awkward brunch dates with mutual friends to get updates.
What a New Crush's Likes Can Reveal
Those butterflies in the stomach are just as common for you as they are for Henry Cavill. Long before Instagram was around, people had to learn about partners the old-fashioned way, through long conversations and chance encounters. Now, much of that is easier when you try to see what people like on Instagram.
When you can see if they’ve liked a local farmers market you frequently visit or have a shared sports team, you get more clues on whether your lifestyles will match or not. On the other hand, if they only follow bikini influencers and extremist talking heads, you may want to look elsewhere.
The goal isn't to judge your ex, crush, or favorite celebrity one way or the other. It’s just to get context about who they really are behind all the drama. Plus, you get to avoid AI-generated slop from virtual influencers that’s already dominating the market.
Why Instagram Made This Harder
When Instagram was first getting off the ground, there used to be a feature called “Following Activity.” It made it much easier to see who or what people engaged with online. That feature disappeared, so now, if you want to figure out what soccer star you’ve just seen in this year's tournament actually does in their free time, you’ll have to do a lot of manual work.
It could take years to populate a spreadsheet with all the likes, follows, comments, and other online Instagram activity of someone you’re interested in. No one has time for that. Even major brand deals, marketers, and journalists don’t spend that kind of time trying to sift through endless amounts of Instagram likes.
What you need is an automated way to see what celebrity drama is happening and if your crush or ex is shipping the same level of relationship fiasco.
How Snoopreport Organizes Public Instagram Activity
The trick is to find an AI-driven way to see what people like on Instagram that then gets reported to your inbox while you work, travel, or hang out with friends and family.
Snoopreport provides access to anyone’s activity on Instagram as long as it’s a public profile. With over 500,000 users since 2017, you can get information on who a profile is liking, whether your ex has a bunch more followers, or what activities your celebrity crush is up to.
This is the same tool featured on Entrepreneur, Yahoo Finance, and Future Sharks because it distills all those months of research into an easy-to-read report. Now you can fuel your need for gossip or scratch that curiosity itch without sitting for hours on end trying to connect Instagram activity on your own.
Celebrity Curiosity Is Becoming Everyday Behavior
The fact is, life is crazy busy. Someone you want to go down the celebrity gossip rabbit hole for a bit of distraction. That same instinct to uncover gossip is just as powerful when it comes to learning about a new crush or a former lover.
Curiosity is completely understandable, especially when matters of the heart or deep fandom are involved. The trick is getting around carefully curated Insta profiles and AI-generated content. When you can look beyond a profile photo and see what people like on Instagram to uncover authentic behavior, you get way more insight.