See What People Like on Instagram: The Hidden Clues Behind Crushes, Exes and Celebrity Drama

Which young starlet is sleeping with which football star used to be only information paparazzi could find by camping out by hotels for days on end. Now, it’s much more common to see Keanu Reeves walking into the House of Nanking restaurant to recreate a photo from The Matrix, thanks to Instagram shares.

Fans have way more tools at their disposal to uncover the real reasons behind Jelly Roll’s potential divorce or who will be starring in the next season of Ted Lasso because of an Instagram like. When the director of a film suddenly likes photos from Olivia Dean, you can bet rumors about who will land that audition will fly.

That same curiosity doesn’t just exist around A-list celebrities. Plenty of everyday people want to know whether a crush likes the same reels or an ex is still stuck on their stories. Being able to see what people like on Instagram scratches that itch for gossip sitting in the back of everyone’s mind.