Meghan Markle Mercilessly Mocked After She Can't Name One Dish She Cooks for Her Family on 'MasterChef': 'She's Insufferable'

Critics on X torched Markle for her inability to name one simple dish she prepares that satisfies her family.

"She can't think of a single meal she feeds her family? What sort of person goes on MasterChef and seems surprised when they are asked what meals they cook? She couldn't think of anything. I think we know the Nannies take care of those children," one user sneered.

"What I found hilarious was that numerous times, she was asked about her favorite dish or what she would cook with a particular ingredient, etc. Her answer? She did not name one dish, which shows she doesn't cook at all," a second person scoffed.

"She's pretentious and insufferable. She has had a cooking show, and knew she was going on a cooking show, but she can't even think of one favorite family dish?" a third wondered.

A fourth user observed, "The most natural question in the world. He didn't ask, 'What do you like? He asked, 'What do you cook for your family!' She is totally stumped, as if she were asked an advanced algebra question. Good grief."