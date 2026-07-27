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Home > Royals News > Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Mercilessly Mocked After She Can't Name One Dish She Cooks for Her Family on 'MasterChef': 'She's Insufferable'

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: 10 News Australia/Youtube

Meghan Markle was unable to come up with an answer when asked to name one dish she cooks for her family.

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July 27 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

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Meghan Markle's MasterChef Australia guest appearance received jeers from critics when she was unable to answer the simplest of questions about what her favorite dish to cook for her family is, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 44-year-old taped the episode during her faux-royal tour of Australia with Prince Harry in April, but when it finally aired on July 26, Markle sparked fresh mockery after she couldn't name a single meal she makes for her husband and their two children when asked by the hosts.

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Meghan Markle Describes Prince Harry's Preferred Foods

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Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: 10 News Australia/Youtube

Markle couldn't name a dish she liked to cook for her family when asked on 'MasterChef Australia.'

Judge Poh Ling Yeow introduced Markle as having a "deep love of home cooking" during the semifinals round, adding she had her "own lifestyle brand that includes beautiful artisanal food products," referring to As Ever.

After the former actress strutted her way onstage to wild cheers, judge and renowned French chef Jean-Christophe Novelli asked, "Can I ask you please, Meghan, what is your favorite dish to cook for your family?"

Markle's long-winded answer failed to come up with an actual item, instead giving a word salad that the question was a "tough one" because she had "a lot of palates to appease," despite only mentioning that Harry, being from the UK, loves a lot of "meat, potatoes and cream sauce."

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Meghan Markle Describes Her Favorite Foods, Doesn't Mention Her Children's

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Source: Netflix/YouTube

Markle said she loved to cook with herbs but didn't name which ones she preferred.

Markle continued that being a "California girl," she prefers "grilled fish, grilled meats, lots of citrus."

"I just like using lots of pure natural herbs and spices," Markle said about her cooking style, but got lost again when she was unable to name the ones she liked to pick from her garden.

Instead, she pivoted the conversation away to the hosts to ask if "herbs" was pronounced with a soft or hard "H" down under.

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'She Doesn't Cook at All'

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Critics tore into Markle for her inability to answer such a basic question.

Critics on X torched Markle for her inability to name one simple dish she prepares that satisfies her family.

"She can't think of a single meal she feeds her family? What sort of person goes on MasterChef and seems surprised when they are asked what meals they cook? She couldn't think of anything. I think we know the Nannies take care of those children," one user sneered.

"What I found hilarious was that numerous times, she was asked about her favorite dish or what she would cook with a particular ingredient, etc. Her answer? She did not name one dish, which shows she doesn't cook at all," a second person scoffed.

"She's pretentious and insufferable. She has had a cooking show, and knew she was going on a cooking show, but she can't even think of one favorite family dish?" a third wondered.

A fourth user observed, "The most natural question in the world. He didn't ask, 'What do you like? He asked, 'What do you cook for your family!' She is totally stumped, as if she were asked an advanced algebra question. Good grief."

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Meghan Markle Has Been Roasted Over Her Cooking Skills

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Source: @meghan/Instagram

Markle's onion chopping skills were branded 'abhorrent' after she shared an Instagram food prep video.

Markle was roundly mocked on her short-lived Netflix lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, for her simplistic cooking abilities.

Viewers complained that her "one-pot pasta" recipe was nearly identical to a famous dish from Martha Stewart, while she brought in guest chefs to help whip up other meals.

Her talent in the kitchen has also been questioned via Instagram posts, such as when Markle used a jar holder updside upside down while allegedly making jam in her kitchen, and showed much-derided knife skills while attempting to chop an onion.

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