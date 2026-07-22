Meghan Markle's 'Awkward' MasterChef Preview Mercilessly Mocked by Critics As She Tells Contestants to Cook with 'Fun and Humor': 'Not An Ounce Of Authenticity Detected'

The episode harkened back to Markle's since-canceled Netflix lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, as she took on a tour of the pantry where one of what they called her "signature items" was available for the contestants to use.

"Edible flowers. Love that!" the Los Angeles native noted as she saw a pile of fresh flowers on a plate instead of the dried flower sprinkles she put on nearly every dish she made on the Netflix show. Markle also sells jars of her beloved dried petals on her As Ever website.

"A wise contestant might include them, as Meghan often did on her show," a woman said in a voice-over as a scene of Markle sprinkling dried flower petals over various foods in clips from With Love, Meghan flashed on screen.

In one snippet from the Netflix show, the ex-royal crowed, "It doesn't need to be big for a party. It's how you incorporate these practices every day," as she tossed the sprinkles over a fruit platter in the shape of a rainbow.