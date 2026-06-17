Meghan Markle Roasted Over 'Revolting' Matcha Recipe With As Ever Fruit Spread and Dried Flowers Combo — 'The Consistency is Disgusting'
June 17 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle may have crossed a line in her apparent bid to unload her leftover As Ever fruit spreads, with critics mercilessly roasting her latest matcha creation after she mixed the trendy tea drink with the jam-like product, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The "Diva Duchess," 44, unveiled a new collab dubbed the "Strawberry Matcha Set," encouraging customers to blend her signature fruit spread with Clevr Blends SuperLatte powder to create the drink, then finish it off with a sprinkle of As Ever's dried flower toppings.
Meghan Markle Selling $56 Matcha, Fruit Spread and Dried Flower Sprinkles Combo Set
Matcha saw a major popularity boost in 2019 when Starbucks added it to their menu, and many people drink the bright green powdered tea over ice, mixed with milk as a latte, or with fruit in smoothies.
But critics pointed out that no one has ever thought to add jam and dried flower sprinkles as the primary ingredients to a Matcha, as a simple syrup or honey with the actual fruit is the usual preferred method for strawberry and raspberry inclusions.
Markle is selling the three-item set for a whopping $56, sharing plenty of photos of the concoction. She even included a video pouring ice into a tall glass, followed by heaping spoons of As Ever strawberry fruit spread. Next came milk, then matcha, which was stirred into a beverage that looked highly unappetizing.
'The Consistency Is Disgusting'
"Who wants jam & crunchy dead flowers in their Matcha?" one person sneered on X.
"I'm old and never in my life have I picked up a jar of jam (spread) and thought this would be good in a drink," a second user scoffed.
"Who would put strawberry droopy 'spead' AND guinea pig food in their matcha?? How revolting!" a third person asked.
"I can't hold it in any longer. I must confess: This is so bizarre that I'm actually dying to try it, a fourth person joked.
"See for yourself. The consistency is disgusting," YouTuber Nancy Sidley replied, who made the drink with similar ingredients and did a taste test on her Twin Talk podcast. She discovered the "jam clumps up at the bottom and the cream coagulates," while nearly choking on the flower sprinkles, describing the beverage as "Not a good idea."
Markle has seemingly been making an attempt to unload her vast unsold inventory of fruit spreads and flower sprinkles, which were revealed in January to be in the tens of thousands, thanks to a computer glitch on the As Ever website.
She attempted to make the strawberry and raspberry spreads a signature Valentine's Day gift, even including recipes for using the spreads to make cocktails and mocktails.
Backlog of Unsold As Ever Fruit Spreads
Markle now reportedly has full control of As Ever's remaining inventory after Netflix pulled the plug on its consumer partnership with the lifestyle brand in March.
Following the split, the streaming giant returned the unsold stock, leaving the ex-royal responsible for moving the entire backlog of products on her own.
The fruit spreads reportedly have an expiration date of June 2027, so Markle has been pushing the products hard.
The January discovery by a sharp-eyed Reddit user appeared to reveal the scale of the former actress's remaining inventory, showing 44,960 unboxed Fruit Spread Trio units still available, along with a staggering 137,465 boxed sets in stock, suggesting the former actress was sitting on more than 182,000 units of the product.
Markle featured the As Ever fruit spread as a Christmas item, even getting Oprah Winfrey's endorsement, but it didn't appear to be a hit with gift-givers.