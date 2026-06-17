Meghan Markle Roasted Over 'Revolting' Matcha Recipe With As Ever Fruit Spread and Dried Flowers Combo — 'The Consistency is Disgusting'

"Who wants jam & crunchy dead flowers in their Matcha?" one person sneered on X.

"I'm old and never in my life have I picked up a jar of jam (spread) and thought this would be good in a drink," a second user scoffed.

"Who would put strawberry droopy 'spead' AND guinea pig food in their matcha?? How revolting!" a third person asked.

"I can't hold it in any longer. I must confess: This is so bizarre that I'm actually dying to try it, a fourth person joked.

"See for yourself. The consistency is disgusting," YouTuber Nancy Sidley replied, who made the drink with similar ingredients and did a taste test on her Twin Talk podcast. She discovered the "jam clumps up at the bottom and the cream coagulates," while nearly choking on the flower sprinkles, describing the beverage as "Not a good idea."