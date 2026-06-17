Gilgo Beach Courtroom Chaos Erupts: Murder Victims' Families Shout at Rex Heuermann After He's Sentenced to Life Behind Bars — 'I Hope They Rape and Kill You!'

The serial killer was sentenced to life without parole on Wednesday, June 17, after previously confessing to strangling and dismembering his victims.

Family members of the Gilgo Beach killer 's victims erupted in cheers and brutal taunts as Rex Heuermann was led away in handcuffs and sent to prison for the rest of his life, RadarOnline.com can report.

As Judge Timothy Mazzei prepared to deliver his sentence, he angrily ordered the admitted killer to stand up, and gave him the chance to speak.

The 62-year-old stood and simply said, "I am responsible for all that was said in this room. The words I say will have no meaning," before sitting back down.

Then Mazzei had his chance to speak.

"I assume that you're sorry for what you did to your wife and children," he lashed out. "Are you a little bit sorry for what you did to these poor innocent women – eight women you strangled to death, at least eight women that we know of. Are you at least a little bit sorry about that?"