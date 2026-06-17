Gilgo Beach Killer Sentenced: Rex Heuermann to Rot in Prison for the Rest of His Life After He Admitted to Killing 8 Women During Sick Spree
June 17 2026, Published 12:12 p.m. ET
The Gilgo Beach Killer will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the grisly murders of eight women over a decades-long killing spree, RadarOnline.com can report.
Rex Heuermann was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Wednesday, June 17, after confessing to brutally strangling and dismembering his victims.
'Get Him Out of Here'
The judge imposed a life sentence on counts 1-3, and 25 years to life on four other counts, all to run consecutively.
As he was led away in handcuffs, the judge barked, "Alright, get him out of here."
Before the sentencing, victims' family members eviscerated Heuermann during their impact statements, including three children. The adoptive mother of one of his victims, Valerie Mack, said what the killer has done to her and her family is beyond words.
"You took away every chance she ever had these past 26 years to attain any of the goals that she had set for herself," the mother said. "She had hopes, and she had dreams, and you took it all away from her. You can never give it back, no matter how much remorse or regret or (say) you're sorry."
Rex Heuermann's Victims
Heuermann was said to have sought out the same type of victims – petite women who often had ties to s-x work.
His victims include Amber Lynn Costello, Megan Waterman, Melissa Barthelemy, and Maureen Brainard-Barnes, who were nicknamed the "Gilgo Four," along with Jessica Taylor, Karen Vergata, Sandra Costilla, and Mack.
The bodies of the Gilgo Four were found wrapped in burlap in late 2010 while authorities were on the hunt for a different missing woman.
Nearly 13 years later, Heuermann – also known as the Long Island Serial Killer – was arrested and charged with the murders of Costello, Waterman, and Barthelemy. He was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Brianard-Barnes in January 2024.
Rex Heuermann's Motive Remains a Mystery
Prosecutors had previously told the court that Heuermann deserved to "serve three consecutive life sentences with no chance of parole."
While his exact motivation for the killings is unknown, criminologist and profiler Scott Bonn theorized that Heuermann's festering resentment toward his mother could have helped turn him into a killer.
Dubbing Heuermann a "psychopath," Bonn suggested the man "had a kind of an unusual, incestuous relationship, in an emotional sense, with his mother."
"Who knows what was ticking beneath the surface," he continued. "He may have been projecting the loving, doting son, when in fact there may have been some deep-seated resentment toward mom."
Are There More Victims?
While Heuermann's attorney has said his 62-year-old client maintains there were no other victims aside from the eight women, Lisa Ribacoff-Mooney, a New York private investigator with International Investigative Group, exclusively told Radar that she wasn't sold.
"From a statement analysis perspective, well, no other victims at the beach? No other victims in general? No other victims in New York?" she asked. "It is too open-ended for me and leads me to think that there’s more to that sentence."
Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney has confirmed there are still open cases that are geographically tied to Gilgo Beach, and those investigations are ongoing.
That doesn't surprise Ribacoff-Mooney, who added, "I do believe that there are other victims of him, but there is no guarantee that he will be tied to these victims."