Gilgo Beach Killer Sentenced: Rex Heuermann to Rot in Prison for the Rest of His Life After He Admitted to Killing 8 Women During Sick Spree

The judge imposed a life sentence on counts 1-3, and 25 years to life on four other counts, all to run consecutively.

As he was led away in handcuffs, the judge barked, "Alright, get him out of here."

Before the sentencing, victims' family members eviscerated Heuermann during their impact statements, including three children. The adoptive mother of one of his victims, Valerie Mack, said what the killer has done to her and her family is beyond words.

"You took away every chance she ever had these past 26 years to attain any of the goals that she had set for herself," the mother said. "She had hopes, and she had dreams, and you took it all away from her. You can never give it back, no matter how much remorse or regret or (say) you're sorry."