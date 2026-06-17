EXCLUSIVE: Inside Paul McCartney and Mick Jagger's Decades-Long Rivalry — Rolling Stones Rocker Always Thought Beatles Singer's Songs Were 'Cheesy'

The Beatles and the Rolling Stones were founded months apart in the early 1960s in the U.K. and Paul McCartney and Mick Jagger's rivalry has spanned decades since – but their alleged feud has seemingly been reignited over the past few years with a few pointed jabs, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Tensions were sparked in 2020 after McCartney, 83, told Howard Stern that The Beatles were "better," going so far as to suggest that the Stones even followed in their footsteps throughout their rise to fame.