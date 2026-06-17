Pete Hegseth Blasted as 'Weak and Unfit' After Viral Video Shows Defense Secretary Struggling During Tough Workout Alongside U.S. Troops

In one video, the former Fox News personality runs alongside a group of "warriors," as he's seen lifting, grunting, and appearing to struggle to get through the brutal workout.

"CRUSHED 44 reps on the bench after a morning run with the troops yesterday in GTMO," his department's account tweeted on X on his behalf, as Hegseth tried to achieve a 45th rep in the clip. Despite Hegseth appearing pumped up at his workout, several fitness experts were not as elated.

Nike trainer Cole Francum reacted, "Unfortunately for people with eyeballs and a WiFi connection, Pete Hegseth has shown us way too many times (with seemingly unending video footage?) that his general movement quality sucks a-s. Typically, I would never shame a human for their lack of mobility or moving their body. However, Hegseth loves to make a sticking point about LGBTQIA+ people being 'unfit' for the military..."

Last year, Hegseth spoke to military leaders in Quantico, Virginia, but took the opportunity to call out the appearance of soldiers and their sexuality.