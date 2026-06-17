Pete Hegseth Blasted as 'Weak and Unfit' After Viral Video Shows Defense Secretary Struggling During Tough Workout Alongside U.S. Troops
June 17 2026, Published 2:30 p.m. ET
Pete Hegseth has been unable to avoid the wrath of social media after posting a video of himself working alongside military members, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Secretary of Defense has been branded as "weak and unfit" after clips of him doing training exercises in Guantanamo Bay went viral.
Fitness Expert Slams Pete Hegseth
In one video, the former Fox News personality runs alongside a group of "warriors," as he's seen lifting, grunting, and appearing to struggle to get through the brutal workout.
"CRUSHED 44 reps on the bench after a morning run with the troops yesterday in GTMO," his department's account tweeted on X on his behalf, as Hegseth tried to achieve a 45th rep in the clip. Despite Hegseth appearing pumped up at his workout, several fitness experts were not as elated.
Nike trainer Cole Francum reacted, "Unfortunately for people with eyeballs and a WiFi connection, Pete Hegseth has shown us way too many times (with seemingly unending video footage?) that his general movement quality sucks a-s. Typically, I would never shame a human for their lack of mobility or moving their body. However, Hegseth loves to make a sticking point about LGBTQIA+ people being 'unfit' for the military..."
Last year, Hegseth spoke to military leaders in Quantico, Virginia, but took the opportunity to call out the appearance of soldiers and their sexuality.
'Performance Art Has a New Level'
"No more identity months, DEI offices, dudes in dresses. No more climate change worship, no more division, distraction, or gender delusions, no more debris," the 46-year-old raged at the time, before pointing out the "fat" troops.
According to Francum, while he credited Hegseth's "decent" bench press, he pointed out the majority of the workout put the Defense Secretary's "inexperience" on display.
"Don't even get me started on his sh-tty kettlebell swing," the personal trainer noted. "Any coach with eyes can see his arms are clearly in a different world from his hips…which is unfortunate for his wife... Performance art has a new level, and it's unfortunate the brave soldiers were just background actors when they're the ones doing the actual work. Hopefully, he’ll get some higher standards in his workout to match those of our troops."
Meanwhile, Joe Ghafari, the cofounder and head coach at the LGBTQ+ fitness retreat Visiting Wrld, also called out Hegseth's poor form in the clips, and suggested he has not been "properly trained on technique."
Pete Hegseth's Gym Adventures Revealed
"If you guys look closely, his wrists are significantly bent in an abnormal direction," Ghafari said while pointing out Hegseth's form during an overhead press exercise. "That tells me his wrist strength and forearm strength are weak, and his core and chest positioning are off. What he needs to be doing is keeping a much more neutral wrist."
Fitness expert Marwa Ahmed also claimed Hegseth "cheated" during his overhead press by resting the dumbbells on his chest.
Hegseth, who, according to sources, may soon be booted by President Trump, is no stranger to showing off his love of the gym, especially when he ordered his teen son, Gunner, to spot him while he tried to bench press 315 pounds.
At one point, Hegseth appeared to struggle while trying to lift, prompting Gunner to attempt to assist his father.
"Don't touch it!" Hegseth yelled before lifting the weight. Hegseth also had Robert F. Kennedy Jr. previously join him for the "Pete and Bobby Challenge," urging cabinet members to work out, a challenge that seemed to fizzle out.