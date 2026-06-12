'Weak' Pete Hegseth Brutally Trolled After 'Embarrassing' Workout Videos Go Viral — 'Must Have a Humiliation Kink'

In one video, Hegseth runs alongside a group of "warriors," as he's seen lifting, grunting, and struggling to get through the workout.

"CRUSHED 44 reps on the bench after a morning run with the troops yesterday in GTMO," the department's account tweeted on X, as Hegseth desperately tried to hit a 45th rep in the clip.

Another video had the 46-year-old attempting to inspire the military members by claiming President Trump has "got (their) backs" and is prepared to "unleash" them.

Despite Hegseth appearing hyped up, not everyone was impressed by his workout antics, as one person quipped, "Pete Hegseth must have a humiliation kink."