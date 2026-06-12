'Weak' Pete Hegseth Brutally Trolled After 'Embarrassing' Workout Videos Go Viral — 'Must Have a Humiliation Kink'
June 12 2026, Updated 1:45 p.m. ET
Pete Hegseth has been brutally trolled after his workout videos went viral, RadarOnline.com can reveal, with some labeling the Secretary of Defense "weak" following his performance.
Earlier this week, Hegseth's department's social media accounts released several workout clips featuring the former Fox News personality doing training exercises with military members while in Guantanamo Bay.
Pete Hegseth Works Out With Military Members
In one video, Hegseth runs alongside a group of "warriors," as he's seen lifting, grunting, and struggling to get through the workout.
"CRUSHED 44 reps on the bench after a morning run with the troops yesterday in GTMO," the department's account tweeted on X, as Hegseth desperately tried to hit a 45th rep in the clip.
Another video had the 46-year-old attempting to inspire the military members by claiming President Trump has "got (their) backs" and is prepared to "unleash" them.
Despite Hegseth appearing hyped up, not everyone was impressed by his workout antics, as one person quipped, "Pete Hegseth must have a humiliation kink."
Pete Hegseth Labeled a 'Weak and Pathetic' Man
Another noted, "I'm almost embarrassed for him – such a weak, pathetic excuse for a man," and a user joked, "Skipping the hell out of leg day. That's for sure."
"You have so f-cked up our military; they will continue to be the butt of every war joke there is," a commentator suggested.
This is not the first time Hegseth has put his workout routine on display. Earlier this year, the controversial Defense Secretary appointed his teen son, Gunner, to spot him while he tried to bench press 315 pounds.
"Three plates. Gunner on the spot. Long time coming. Let's go," Hegseth announced as the 15-year-old stood behind him.
"Gotta keep the butt down. Gotta keep the butt down, if I can," Hegseth muttered to himself while benching, before adding, "Now, don't lift – I got it... One, two, three!"
However, at one point, Hegseth appeared to struggle, prompting Gunner to attempt to assist his father.
"Don't touch it!" Hegseth raged before lifting the weight.
Hegseth, who had claimed to have done 100 push-ups and 50 pull-ups in under six minutes, even reeled in Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to work out with him.
Pete Hegseth and 'Fat' Troops
The stumbling duo joined forces inside a gym for the "Pete and Bobby Challenge," challenging cabinet members to work out and do it often.
"It's all about Make America Healthy Again, we're gonna be fit, not fat, we want recruits that are ready to go," Hegseth said at the time in the promotional clip.
Hegseth appears to be all about calling out "fat" troops. Last year, Hegseth spoke to military leaders in Quantico, Virginia, but took the opportunity to bash the appearance of soldiers.
"No more identity months, DEI offices, dudes in dresses. No more climate change worship, no more division, distraction, or gender delusions, no more debris," Hegseth went off at the time, before pointing out the overweight troops.
He said, "Fat troops are tiring to look at... It's tiring to look out at combat formations, or really any formation, and see fat troops." Months later, Hegseth would once again bring up the topic, this time while speaking to West Point military academy graduates.
"You are fit, not fat. You are disciplined, not distracted," he rambled during his speech.