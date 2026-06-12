Fast Withdrawals Become a Key Trust Signal for NZ Casino Players

Trust is also gained by the use of well-known gateways. Online casinos are classed as high-risk merchants due to the number of transactions they process and chargeback numbers. Thus, the major payment gateways will not do business with anyone. According to Payments CMI, the breakdown of payment gateways used in retail was as follows in 2025.

Payment Type Percentage of consumers using Internationally-enabled credit cards 36.7% Debit cards 25.0% BNPL: 13.0% Bank transfers 12.0% Digital wallets 11.2% Other 2.0%

SpinBet includes the following for withdrawals.

Visa

Maestro

Mastercard

Interac

Skrill

Neteller

Cryptocurrency

Bank transfer

All of these are instant, except for bank transfer. This can take three to five working days. Many people still choose this, however, due to the safety it affords.

Changes are underway when it comes to the use of payment gateways in New Zealand casinos. The country is currently building its regulated market as part of the Online Casino Gambling Bill. Amongst many discussions, one is primarily down to the use of debt as a way to fund gambling controls. If passed, this will provide a full ban on 'buy now pay later' schemes and credit cards for use in payment and withdrawal.

Omitting credit cards has been used in the UK for some time, amongst other countries. Essentially, people can not pay with money they don’t have. Brooke van Velden, Internal Affairs Minister in New Zealand, added that “I did not want to end up with people who were using online gambling making their way into further debt and getting themselves into a bit of a cycle.”

A huge game selection and bonuses are great on the surface. Yet the change toward fast payments and service shows how acute online casino customers have become. This is something operators must take heed of, especially as the country moves into an even more competitive era of licensing and regulations.

Responsible Gambling Disclaimer – Playing slots and other casino games should always be viewed as a form of entertainment, and never a way to win money.