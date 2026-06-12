Casino-Style Brands Are Borrowing from Streaming, Social, and Entertainment Media

The user experience, commonly known as UX, is a defining factor in the success of any online business. It commonly describes how a user feels when experiencing a product or system. Consider a website that crashes, freezes and glitches as you try to use it, or one that makes it hard to find the game or information you need. Not only are these frustrating for customers, but they also give off poor trust signals, damaging brand identity.

Good UX lets players enjoy classic casino games with the social interactions of the casino. Accessing titles like this has become increasingly easier. At operators such as SpinBet who work in the Australian market, access and UX have been made extremely simple. Once you have created a SpinBet login, you are immediately placed on its easy-to-understand homepage. From this, categories are easy to find on the right-hand side, and you just need a quick click to access the many live streaming games.

The UX statistics below were included in a feature by Higocreative in 2025, which pooled information from a range of sources, including NAU Experience Design, Linearity, and Forrester. They show just how impactful good UX can be, and how damaging it is when done wrong.

US Statement Percentage Users who are less likely to return to a website after a bad experience 88% Users who will leave a mobile website page if it takes longer than three seconds to load 53% People who have abandoned a purchase due to bad UX 88% Users who are more likely to buy from a mobile-friendly company 67% Potential revenue lost due to bad UX 35%

The iGaming sector has borrowed a lot of positive UX from streaming services like Netflix and Amazon. This has included content rows, which make it easy to see grouped options based on linked categories. SpinBet has these centrally located, allowing customers to view and select its most popular titles from the get-go. By combining them with algorithmic recommendations, another concept borrowed from streaming UX, favorites are front and centre in the experience.

Lastly, the ability to scroll is another concept that has been adopted wholesale. This can either be done left to right using arrows, allowing people to scroll game selections, or can be done as they move down the screen. All of this keeps within the platform, browsing and finding new forms of entertainment.