Casino-Style Brands Are Borrowing from Streaming, Social, and Entertainment Media
June 12 2026, Updated 3:07 p.m. ET
Landing on a modern online casino platform for the first time can be a disorienting experience, not because it is complicated, but because it looks nothing like what most people expect. The lobby resembles a streaming service. Recommendations update based on what you have played before. Games are grouped by mood, format, and popularity rather than listed in a dropdown. The casino, as a concept, has quietly been rebuilt from the ground up. With around 882 million people gambling online globally, roughly 1 in 5 adults, according to data published in The Lancet, the competition for attention is fierce, and operators are increasingly turning to the visual language of streaming, social media, and entertainment to hold it.
The Value of UX
The user experience, commonly known as UX, is a defining factor in the success of any online business. It commonly describes how a user feels when experiencing a product or system. Consider a website that crashes, freezes and glitches as you try to use it, or one that makes it hard to find the game or information you need. Not only are these frustrating for customers, but they also give off poor trust signals, damaging brand identity.
Good UX lets players enjoy classic casino games with the social interactions of the casino. Accessing titles like this has become increasingly easier. At operators such as SpinBet who work in the Australian market, access and UX have been made extremely simple. Once you have created a SpinBet login, you are immediately placed on its easy-to-understand homepage. From this, categories are easy to find on the right-hand side, and you just need a quick click to access the many live streaming games.
The UX statistics below were included in a feature by Higocreative in 2025, which pooled information from a range of sources, including NAU Experience Design, Linearity, and Forrester. They show just how impactful good UX can be, and how damaging it is when done wrong.
|US Statement
|Percentage
|Users who are less likely to return to a website after a bad experience
|88%
|Users who will leave a mobile website page if it takes longer than three seconds to load
|53%
|People who have abandoned a purchase due to bad UX
|88%
|Users who are more likely to buy from a mobile-friendly company
|67%
|Potential revenue lost due to bad UX
|35%
The iGaming sector has borrowed a lot of positive UX from streaming services like Netflix and Amazon. This has included content rows, which make it easy to see grouped options based on linked categories. SpinBet has these centrally located, allowing customers to view and select its most popular titles from the get-go. By combining them with algorithmic recommendations, another concept borrowed from streaming UX, favorites are front and centre in the experience.
Lastly, the ability to scroll is another concept that has been adopted wholesale. This can either be done left to right using arrows, allowing people to scroll game selections, or can be done as they move down the screen. All of this keeps within the platform, browsing and finding new forms of entertainment.
Social Mechanics and Gamification
Social mechanics and gamification take many forms. They include point scoring, leaderboards, tournaments, and digital accolades or tiered systems. Previously, these were something not associated with casinos. People tended to play against the dealer, or other similar games like poker.
Aviator changed this. It was the first casino game to bring in a lobby, in which people could see who had won the most, who was scoring highest, and let people chat. As everyone bet on the same event, it created a communal atmosphere much like watching a sport.
Gamification is now being rolled out with genuine structural intent rather than as a cosmetic feature. Tiered loyalty systems, for instance, are increasingly built to mirror the progression logic found in video games, where completing certain actions unlocks new levels, rewards, or access rather than simply accumulating points. Tournaments are being designed with the same principles that make esports and fantasy sports compelling: visible leaderboards, time-limited competition, and a clear sense of stakes beyond the individual bet. SpinBet applies these mechanics directly, using tournaments and digital rewards to create ongoing engagement that extends well beyond any single session.
Live Gaming
One of the most obvious integrations is the recent penchant for live casino gaming, harnessing everything streaming technology has to offer. Live casino gaming provides several advantages.
Firstly, it replaces a lot of the social interaction that is missing when playing on a device. As you don’t travel into a building with real people, you don’t speak to people in the lobby, those serving drinks, other players, or the croupier. Live casino at least replaces a small amount of this by allowing you to see a real host, hear their audio, and communicate through a chat function.
Secondly, games are no longer determined by a random number generator. Instead, they use a real roulette wheel and deal real cards. Thus, the outcome is determined by a much more natural phenomenon: real-world probability and chance.
Hayk Tovmasyan is the Head of Live Casino at Creedroomz, a developer and supplier of casino software. In a March interview with Focus Gaming News, he laid out just how wide-ranging this genre had become, stating that “We differentiate our portfolio by offering a diverse spectrum of content that ranges from perfected classic table games to never-before-seen formats found in our 2026 roadmap.” He then went on to add that “The live casino vertical is currently moving away from being just a digital version of a table and towards becoming a full-scale entertainment ecosystem.”
Entertainment Crossovers
The first casino game that used a real-world license from popular culture featured the Eidos Interactive game Tomb Raider. It was a slot game by Microgaming, released back in 2004. Since then, popular culture has featured heavily in slot games, drawing from movies like Terminator and The Lord of the Rings to music like Kiss and Guns N' Roses.
The aforementioned live casino games are a perfect example of crossover appeal. Deal or No Deal is a classic game show, originally aired in 2003 in Australia, but also with geo-specific versions across the globe. It has provided its license to a range of casino games, including slots, but with live versions on certain iGaming platforms. Australian audiences have a particular familiarity with the format already, making it a great fit.
All of these make games familiar to players. It is a marketing tactic used time and time again, by aligning a product with another brand under license that people recognize. Those who have never played before may be enticed to try a new product, including their favourite characters or personalities. The benefits of licensing include:
- Passive revenue
- Exposure to new markets
- Ability to attract new customers
- Widening global appeal
Thus, streaming, gamification, and crossovers are changing what we previously understood to be included at online casinos. This is turning them into social gaming platforms, as exemplified in modern operators working for the Australian market like SpinBet. By developing these further, we may see the industry continue to change and adapt, creating even more involved titles shaped by social interaction and entertainment media.
Responsible Gambling Disclaimer – Gambling should always be viewed as a form of entertainment, never a way to make money. There are tools in place, such as limits, self-exclusion schemes, and third-party assistance, should you feel it has become too much. Always gamble within your means.
David Fox is an experienced iGaming specialist with deep knowledge of online casinos, licensing standards, and player-focused platforms. His background in sales and affiliate partnerships gives him a unique understanding of how operators work behind the scenes. David delivers clear, reliable insights that help readers navigate the gambling world confidently.