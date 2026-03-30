'Tomb Raider' Reboot Halted After Lead Star Sophie Turner Suffers Painful Injury on Set — 'She's Been Pushing Her Body to Far'

Bosses believe it would be tough to replace Turner with another actress as much of it has already been filmed.

The Games of Thrones star discovered she had a back issue during training last year and has further triggered it with long hours of physical filming at Shepperton Studios near London.

A source told The Sun: "It's been chaos on set and now the whole show is in jeopardy. Sophie has been throwing herself into the role, but the ­grueling physicality of being Lara Croft has meant she has pushed her body too far."

"Many on set fear Sophie may have to be replaced altogether now, as she may not bounce back in time," added the source. "It’s been a hugely physical role and pushed her to the limit. But so much has already been shot that it’s causing a real headache for producers."