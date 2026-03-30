'Tomb Raider' Reboot Halted After Lead Star Sophie Turner Suffers Painful Injury on Set — 'She's Been Pushing Her Body to Far'
March 30 2026, Published 2:48 p.m. ET
Sophie Turner has suffered a painful injury on the set of the $130million Tomb Raider reboot — forcing filming to be halted.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress, 30, started work on the Amazon series in April, but since sustaining her injury, cast and crew have been on hiatus for at least a month while she recuperates.
Too Late to Find a Replacement
Bosses believe it would be tough to replace Turner with another actress as much of it has already been filmed.
The Games of Thrones star discovered she had a back issue during training last year and has further triggered it with long hours of physical filming at Shepperton Studios near London.
A source told The Sun: "It's been chaos on set and now the whole show is in jeopardy. Sophie has been throwing herself into the role, but the grueling physicality of being Lara Croft has meant she has pushed her body too far."
"Many on set fear Sophie may have to be replaced altogether now, as she may not bounce back in time," added the source. "It’s been a hugely physical role and pushed her to the limit. But so much has already been shot that it’s causing a real headache for producers."
Transforming Her Body to Be Lara Croft
The actress is following in the footsteps of Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander, who both played the hotpants-wearing archaeologist in the video game film adaptations.
The new movie also stars Sigourney Weaver, 76, and Jason Isaacs, 62.
Turner previously revealed how she spent a year transforming her body for the role with a personal trainer.
"We've been doing eight hours of training a day, five days a week since February last year," she explained.
Learning How to 'Throw a Punch'
Turner, who is best known for starring as Sansa Stark in the HBO series Game of Thrones, insists her years on the show didn't help prepare her for Tomb Raider because she was never involved in any action scenes.
"No, I was the cool queen who, like, didn't have to do that. I also just kind of was the one that got beat up, not the one doing the beating," she said. "So, it's quite nice to learn how to throw a punch and not just take it."
Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, 40, is behind the new project, serving as creator, writer and executive producer.
The insider added Waller-Bridge "has been hands-on with the production" and the crew was "surprised how regularly she was on set giving direction."
Waller-Bridge first confirmed the news of Turner’s casting last September.
"I'm so excited to announce the formidable Sophie Turner as our Lara alongside this phenomenal creative team," she said at the time. "It's not very often you get to make a show of this scale with a character you grew up loving."
"Everyone on board is wildly passionate about Lara and are all as outrageous, brave, and hilarious as she is," she continued. "Get your artifacts out, Croft is coming."