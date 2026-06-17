EXCLUSIVE: Paul McCartney Deaf Fears Erupt After Beatles Icon Admits He Now Suffers 'Dodgy Hearing' Days Before 84th Birthday

Paul McCartney has sparked concern among fans after revealing he is experiencing what he described as "dodgy" hearing, with the 83-year-old music legend admitting conversations with his wife, Nancy Shevell, can sometimes become confusing because he misses parts of what is being said. RadarOnline.com can reveal the former Beatles star made the comments during an appearance in London, where he reflected candidly on the realities of aging while discussing his health, hearing, and career.

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Source: MEGA McCartney has sparked concern among fans over his hearing.

McCartney, who is set to turn 84 on June 18, remains one of the most active figures in popular music and has recently celebrated another chart success with his latest album, The Boys of Dungeon Lane, which became his 24th UK number one record. Despite maintaining an active lifestyle through exercise, Pilates, and a vegetarian diet, the musician acknowledged that hearing loss has become one of the challenges that comes with getting older. A source close to McCartney told us, "Paul remains incredibly active and energetic, but he has become more aware of the small frustrations that can come with age. Hearing issues are something many people experience later in life, and he's spoken about them with his usual sense of humor."

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'My Hearing Can Be Dodgy'

Source: MEGA McCartney recently admitted he misheard a conversation with his wife, Nancy Shevell.

Another insider familiar with the musician's circle said, "There is no suggestion that this is stopping him from working or enjoying life, but conversations can occasionally become amusingly confusing when he mishears something. That's what prompted him to share the story publicly." Speaking about the issue, McCartney revealed, "My hearing can be dodgy. It's pretty good, but sometimes, you know, what happens is you miss little bits of words, so it can get weird. "I was talking to Nancy one time, and it turns out she was talking about food or something, but I misheard it, and I said, 'What's Sid Bernstein got to do with it?' "Anyway, she wasn't talking about Sid Bernstein." The comments led McCartney to reflect on how his perception of older people changed as he grew older himself.

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Fears for Paul McCartney

Source: MEGA The icon recently reflected on his classic song 'When I'm 64.'

He added: "You know, when we were kids, you just look at a lot of old people and, in truth, you think they're a bit thick. You do really. What happens is also, actually, as your hearing goes, you realize now that older people just couldn't hear the question. "When I wrote When I'm 64, I was thinking, '64? Oh, my God, that's so old.' "And then I go, 'Oh, I'm 64. Oh, now I'm 74, and now I'm going to be 84.'" Those close to the singer said his remarks were intended as light-hearted observations about aging rather than expressions of serious concern. One insider explained, "Paul has always been open about the realities of getting older. He doesn't hide from it, and he often uses humor to make a point about things that everyone eventually experiences, but there is now genuine fear that he could lose his hearing. The thought of him being deaf would be unbearable for him and his fans."

Secret To Staying Young At 84

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Source: MEGA McCartney described himself as a playaholic rather than a workaholic.