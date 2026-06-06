EXCLUSIVE: Mick Jagger, 82, Ignites Death Fears as He Makes Huge Pledge About Future of The Rolling Stones After New Album Release
June 6 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Mick Jagger has sparked fresh concern among those closest to him after declaring he "can't wait" to return to touring with The Rolling Stones, with insiders telling RadarOnline.com there are now serious concerns the relentless demands of life on the road could take a deadly toll on the 82-year-old rock icon.
Jagger, 82, made the comments while appearing on BBC Radio 2's Tracks of My Years alongside fellow Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood, 78.
Mick Jagger Won't Slow Down
His remarks came as the band prepares to release its 25th studio album, Foreign Tongues, on July 10, following the success of 2023's Grammy-winning Hackney Diamonds and a hugely successful North American tour in 2024.
More than 60 years after the group formed, fans remain eager for another world tour, but some within the singer's circle are said to have mixed feelings about the prospect.
A source close to the band told us: "Mick's enthusiasm for performing hasn't faded in the slightest, and that's exactly what worries some of the people around him. Most people his age would be thinking about slowing down, but he still wants to throw himself into the physical demands of a major tour."
The source added: "Everyone admires his dedication and fitness, but there are genuine concerns about how punishing life on the road can be. The travel, the performances and the schedule would be exhausting for someone half his age. Friends don't want to see him pushing himself too hard simply because he refuses to acknowledge the passage of time, and they are genuinely scared he could end up working himself to death to prove he's still got it on stage."
Friends Fear Tour Could Be Too Much
Asked whether fans could expect to see The Rolling Stones touring again, Jagger left little doubt about his intentions.
He declared: "I'd love to go on tour. Can't wait."
Jagger added: "I don't think it's going to be this year, but hopefully as soon as possible."
Another insider said the singer's determination remains one of his defining characteristics.
The source said: "Mick has always been driven by performing. Being on stage is what energizes him and keeps him motivated. The challenge is that he still approaches these opportunities with the mindset of someone decades younger. Those closest to him naturally worry because they care about him and want him around for many years to come."
New Album Fuels Tour Buzz
The forthcoming Stones album features collaborations with Paul McCartney, The Cure's Robert Smith and drummer Chad Smith.
Recent promotional appearances have seen Jagger joined by bandmates Keith Richards, 82, and Wood, as well as comedian Conan O'Brien at an event in Brooklyn to discuss the Stones' new record.
Richards also addressed the possibility of future touring during a recent interview.
He said: "I mean, we can talk next year. Possibly.
"At the moment we're just sort of saying we finished the record, let's do this. And so we're basically considering what to do after, you know, pretty soon. But I don't think... not this year, anyway."
The Secret Behind His Stamina
Jagger has previously spoken about the work required to maintain his stamina into his eighties.
He said: "Well, that's just being fit. You have to work at that, whatever age you are, and if you're my age you have to really work at it. You don't get around as good. You have to really work at it.
"It's just discipline and a lot of hard work – otherwise you can't do that. And of course, I can't do the things I did when I was 21, but I can do other things."
Richards added about the making of their new record: "It was a month of concentrated punch. To me, it's all about the enjoyment of it. I'm blessed to be able to do this and long may it last."