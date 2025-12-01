EXCLUSIVE: Mick Jagger's 'Ladies' Unite! Rock Icon Sparks Awkward Showdown Between Fiancée, Ex-wife & Ex-girlfriend at London Gala

But Jagger can still always get what he wants, so his fiancée of "two or three years," Melanie Hamrick, 38, was by his side at the British Museum Ball on October 18 in London.

Also in attendance was 80-year-old ex-wife Bianca Jagger, a Nicaraguan human-rights advocate who was married to the rocker in his swinging Studio 54 days from 1971 to 1978.

Texas-born supermodel Jerry Hall, 69, who was once married to 94-year-old billionaire Rupert Murdoch and dueted with Mick from 1977 to 1999, had a harmonious reunion with the aging Rock & Roll Hall of Fame hitmaker at the gala. Though they never married, they share four children.

Their elder daughter, Elizabeth, 41, an activist and model, also was on hand and posed for pix.