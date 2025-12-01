EXCLUSIVE: Mick Jagger's 'Ladies' Unite! Rock Icon Sparks Awkward Showdown Between Fiancée, Ex-wife & Ex-girlfriend at London Gala
Dec. 1 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger is still gathering no moss at 82.
Most octogenarians would think twice before flaunting their four-decades-younger baby mama in front of their ex-wife, their former longtime girlfriend and one of their daughters, who are all older than his latest piece of arm candy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
All Of Mick's Ladies
But Jagger can still always get what he wants, so his fiancée of "two or three years," Melanie Hamrick, 38, was by his side at the British Museum Ball on October 18 in London.
Also in attendance was 80-year-old ex-wife Bianca Jagger, a Nicaraguan human-rights advocate who was married to the rocker in his swinging Studio 54 days from 1971 to 1978.
Texas-born supermodel Jerry Hall, 69, who was once married to 94-year-old billionaire Rupert Murdoch and dueted with Mick from 1977 to 1999, had a harmonious reunion with the aging Rock & Roll Hall of Fame hitmaker at the gala. Though they never married, they share four children.
Their elder daughter, Elizabeth, 41, an activist and model, also was on hand and posed for pix.
Mick's Main Lady
Mick's latest Beast of Burden, Melanie, who's been with the Brown Sugar strutter since 2014, is the mother of his eighth and youngest child, son Deveraux, 8.
The former ballet dancer didn't seem bothered by the presence of Mick's much-older exes – and vice versa.
"[Mick's] younger than me," she claimed, adding, "He's amazing, he really is."
Evidently, time is on his side.