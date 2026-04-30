EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's 'Ridiculous MasterChef Rage' Revealed — 'She's Now Beyond a Diva'
April 29 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle has come under fire after reports she reacted angrily to being described as "royalty" during a television appearance – with critics telling RadarOnline.com the ambitious duchess is "now beyond a diva" amid mounting scrutiny over her public image.
The incident is said to have occurred during filming for MasterChef Australia in Melbourne, where Marjle made a guest appearance while her husband, Prince Harry, 41, carried out separate engagements during their recent "faux royal" tour Down Under.
'MasterChef Royalty' Comment Sparks Behind-The-Scenes Tension
The duchess, 44, who is still cultivating her Goop-style lifestyle brand centered on cooking and wellness, was featured in a promotional clip alongside judges Poh Ling Yeow, Jean-Christophe Novelli, and Sofia Levin.
In the teaser, Yeow described her arrival by saying: "We've had MasterChef royalty in the kitchen before, but no one like this" – a remark that reportedly prompted frustration behind the scenes.
A source familiar with the production said Markle and her team had made clear in advance that such terminology should be avoided.
Guidance To Avoid Royal References Allegedly Ignored
They claimed: "There had been very clear and deliberate guidance issued ahead of filming that any references tying Meghan explicitly to royal status were to be avoided in promotional material. So when that line was delivered on camera, it appears to have taken her team by surprise, triggering immediate concern about how it might be interpreted once it reached a wider audience."
The source continued, "From the Sussexes' perspective, the issue wasn't simply the wording itself, but what it represents in a much bigger picture. There is an ongoing effort to shape a distinct identity for their 'brand' that isn't defined by royal associations, and moments like this risk reinforcing a narrative Meghan has been trying to recalibrate for some time."
Markle has not publicly addressed the incident, but has previously spoken about her desire to define her identity beyond royal labels – while still keeping her Duchess of Sussex title.
Sydney-based reports suggest she was unaware of the comment at the time it was filmed, as she was not present on set when the line was recorded.
'Even More Diva Than A Diva!'
The episode comes amid ongoing criticism of the Sussexes' activities during their recent visit to Australia, where they combined charity appearances with commercial engagements.
Some commentators accused the couple of blurring the lines between public service and private enterprise, while questions were raised about security arrangements and whether taxpayers should bear any associated costs for their Oz trip.
Another source said the latest controversy swirling around Markle reflects broader tensions surrounding her public positioning.
They told us: "Among critics, there is a growing belief that Meghan is attempting to step away from formal royal ties while still drawing on the visibility and cachet those connections provide. That dual positioning is inherently difficult to sustain, and incidents like this only intensify the spotlight rather than ease it.
"It also reinforces a wider perception that her public identity is still in flux. To some observers, the messaging can feel inconsistent – as though the direction of her brand is still being defined in real time, rather than presenting a settled, coherent image."
"But her demands over what puns and language to use when introducing her on a light-entertainment TV show make her behavior become interpreted as even more diva than a diva," the insider noted.
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Irwin Snub Highlights Ongoing Royal Divide
Separately, reports have emerged Markle and Harry were unable to secure a meeting with Robert Irwin during their visit to Australia.
The conservationist, son of the late Steve Irwin, has worked closely with Prince William, 43, through the Earthshot Prize initiative.
A source familiar with the situation said the decision was influenced by existing loyalties.
"The Irwins have built up strong, longstanding relationships with the royal family over many years, and they place a great deal of importance on maintaining that sense of respect and loyalty," the insider explained.
"There was no suggestion of ill feeling, but there was a clear awareness that any public association in this context could be interpreted as aligning with one side over another."
They explained, "Given that sensitivity, the decision not to proceed with a meeting was viewed as the most measured and appropriate response. It allowed the Irwins to remain neutral and avoid inadvertently complicating relationships that they value highly."