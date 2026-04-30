The episode comes amid ongoing criticism of the Sussexes' activities during their recent visit to Australia, where they combined charity appearances with commercial engagements.

Some commentators accused the couple of blurring the lines between public service and private enterprise, while questions were raised about security arrangements and whether taxpayers should bear any associated costs for their Oz trip.

Another source said the latest controversy swirling around Markle reflects broader tensions surrounding her public positioning.

They told us: "Among critics, there is a growing belief that Meghan is attempting to step away from formal royal ties while still drawing on the visibility and cachet those connections provide. That dual positioning is inherently difficult to sustain, and incidents like this only intensify the spotlight rather than ease it.

"It also reinforces a wider perception that her public identity is still in flux. To some observers, the messaging can feel inconsistent – as though the direction of her brand is still being defined in real time, rather than presenting a settled, coherent image."

"But her demands over what puns and language to use when introducing her on a light-entertainment TV show make her behavior become interpreted as even more diva than a diva," the insider noted.