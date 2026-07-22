Trump's World Cup Video Edit Raises Eyebrows — Just Days After Prez Was Left 'Fuming' Over Celebration Snub and Fan Booing
July 22 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
Don't try telling Donald Trump he's not wanted in Spain's World Cup celebrations.
Hours after the president was unceremoniously cropped out of the Spanish soccer club's victory photo, Trump shared his own edited version of events, RadarOnline.com can reveal, coming to a sudden end before cameras caught officials trying to shoo him off the stage.
Spain Celebrated Without Trump
Trump posted a short video to his Truth Social platform that made him appear to be the hero of the games, despite other footage revealing the 80-year-old was resoundingly booed when he took the pitch to present Spain with the top prize.
The president followed through on his promise to attend the World Cup finale in New Jersey on Sunday, July 19, handing out medals to the Spanish players after their 1-0 victory over Argentina.
However, after his task was complete, Trump refused to leave, awkwardly lingering on the ceremony stage while players ignored him and celebrated.
When the Spanish squad shared a snapshot of the cherished moment, the politician was magically missing – having apparently been cropped out.
Trump's Version of Events
But Trump's video version played out differently. The president's Truth Social post begins with him carrying the trophy alongside FIFA president Gianni Infantino before handing it over to Spanish midfielder and team captain Rodrigo Hernández.
From there, Trump triumphantly crossed the stage, pausing to show off his famed double-fisted dance moves. And then, just as the president hunkered down on the side, the video ends.
Missing are the moments directly after Infantino's not-so-subtle attempt to clear him out.
Trump 'Knew What He Was Doing'
Although Trump's post didn't allow for controversial or unwelcome comments, critics elsewhere couldn't stop discussing the president's persistence.
"As much as I like to lean into the dementia don comments, this was no fluke," one person wrote on Reddit. "Trump knew exactly what he was doing. He saw the biggest stage in the world, and he wanted to be on it."
Another noted, "The part that makes this worse is they (Infantino) actually tried to get him to move, and he didn't. It is one thing to stand there 'not realizing' you should probably move, but another to ignore actually being told to move."
"Trump wouldn't leave; he stood there and refused to move. I swear, a coma patient in a vegetative state would wake up and get out of the way," a user raged.
Trump Shakes It Off
Tensions appeared to heighten when one of the Argentinian players accepted his runner-up medal from Infantino before seemingly bypassing Trump without offering a handshake or acknowledgment.
Instead, Cristian Romero shook hands with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, both standing alongside Trump during the presentation.
A source close to the situation claimed: "Donald was absolutely fuming. He expected every player to acknowledge him on that stage, so Romero walking straight past without even making eye contact did not go unnoticed. After the reaction from the crowd, it felt like another public humiliation."
Another insider added: "The boos had already put everyone on edge. Romero's decision only added to the feeling that the ceremony had become more about politics than football."