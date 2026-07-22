Trump's World Cup Video Edit Raises Eyebrows — Just Days After Prez Was Left 'Fuming' Over Celebration Snub and Fan Booing

Trump posted a short video to his Truth Social platform that made him appear to be the hero of the games, despite other footage revealing the 80-year-old was resoundingly booed when he took the pitch to present Spain with the top prize.

The president followed through on his promise to attend the World Cup finale in New Jersey on Sunday, July 19, handing out medals to the Spanish players after their 1-0 victory over Argentina.

However, after his task was complete, Trump refused to leave, awkwardly lingering on the ceremony stage while players ignored him and celebrated.

When the Spanish squad shared a snapshot of the cherished moment, the politician was magically missing – having apparently been cropped out.