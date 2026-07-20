Trump's World Cup Photobomb Flops: Prez, 80, Brutally 'Edited Out' of Snaps After Trying to Crash Champions' Celebration

The president refused to move after presenting the team with the FIFA trophy, awkwardly lingering on the ceremony stage while players ignored him and celebrated.

But when the Spanish squad shared their snapshot , the president was magically missing – having apparently been cropped out.

However, as the team gathered for a group photo, Trump refused to take the cue to leave, forcing himself into the celebration, despite FIFA president Gianni Infantino's not-so-subtle attempt to clear him out.

Trump attended the World Cup finale in New Jersey on Sunday, July 19, handing out medals to the Spanish players after their 1-0 victory over Argentina.

"As much as I like to lean into the dementia don comments, this was no fluke," one person wrote on Reddit . "Trump knew exactly what he was doing. He saw the biggest stage in the world, and he wanted to be on it."

Critics of the president had a field day pointing out his sudden disappearance from the photo, again bringing up his supposed mental deterioration.

Another user noted, "He did this same thing when Chelsea won the Club World Cup last summer. Anyone who expected that he wouldn’t do it again or that it’s an example of him being just a confused old man is delusional."

A third piled on, "The part that makes this worse is they (Infantino) actually tried to get him to move, and he didn't. It is one thing to stand there 'not realizing' you should probably move, but another to ignore actually being told to move."

While one person slammed, "Trump wouldn't leave; he stood there and refused to move. I swear, a coma patient in a vegetative state would wake up and get out of the way."