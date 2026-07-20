Trump's World Cup Photobomb Flops: Prez, 80, Brutally 'Edited Out' of Snaps After Trying to Crash Champions' Celebration
July 20 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
Donald Trump's attempt to photobomb the Spanish national soccer team's World Cup celebration was blocked like a Lionel Messi header, RadarOnline.com can report, after the president was brutally edited out of the final pic.
The president refused to move after presenting the team with the FIFA trophy, awkwardly lingering on the ceremony stage while players ignored him and celebrated.
Donald Trump Refuses to Take the Hint to Move
Trump attended the World Cup finale in New Jersey on Sunday, July 19, handing out medals to the Spanish players after their 1-0 victory over Argentina.
However, as the team gathered for a group photo, Trump refused to take the cue to leave, forcing himself into the celebration, despite FIFA president Gianni Infantino's not-so-subtle attempt to clear him out.
But when the Spanish squad shared their snapshot, the president was magically missing – having apparently been cropped out.
'Trump Knew Exactly What He Was Doing'
Critics of the president had a field day pointing out his sudden disappearance from the photo, again bringing up his supposed mental deterioration.
"As much as I like to lean into the dementia don comments, this was no fluke," one person wrote on Reddit. "Trump knew exactly what he was doing. He saw the biggest stage in the world, and he wanted to be on it."
Another user noted, "He did this same thing when Chelsea won the Club World Cup last summer. Anyone who expected that he wouldn’t do it again or that it’s an example of him being just a confused old man is delusional."
A third piled on, "The part that makes this worse is they (Infantino) actually tried to get him to move, and he didn't. It is one thing to stand there 'not realizing' you should probably move, but another to ignore actually being told to move."
While one person slammed, "Trump wouldn't leave; he stood there and refused to move. I swear, a coma patient in a vegetative state would wake up and get out of the way."
Trump's Harsh Words for Spain
The president likely didn't help his popularity with Spain after he badmouthed the nation due to an ongoing feud with Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez over Madrid’s lack of support during the war in Iran
"Spain is a wasted cause," Trump fumed to NATO boss Mark Rutte earlier this month.
"We don't want to do any trade business with Spain anymore, by the way," he said at the time. "I'd like to cut it off. Spain is a terrible partner in NATO. Cut off all trade with Spain, please. Including visits. We don’t want anything to do. They’re hopeless. Bad people."
Sánchez had been in Trump's box at MetLife Stadium, alongside King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia.
Trump arrived at the stadium on Marine One, with the 80-year-old's helicopter first flying over the stadium about 45 minutes before kick-off. He attended the final alongside First Lady Melania, and the couple watched the match with Infantino in a private box.
After the match, both Trump and Infantino were booed by fans walking onto the pitch for the trophy presentation. While handing out medals, one Argentine player, Christian Romero, shunned a handshake with the president.
The defender shook the hand of both FIFA president Infantino and Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum, who were on either side of Trump, but did not engage with the president.