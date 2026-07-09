'The View' Co-Hosts Mock Trump's Embarrassing NATO Summit Flubs — And Call Out Prez Over Accepting 'Free Handout' Air Force One
July 9 2026, Published 4:24 p.m. ET
Donald Trump was mocked on The View after making a number of embarrassing flubs while attending the NATO summit, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In one wild blunder, the POTUS, 80, mistakenly referring to Japan as "The Islamic Republic of Japan." He also appeared to mix up Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
'Who Was Following Any of That?'
After the clips of Trump played on the Thursday, July 9, installment of the morning show, Alyssa Farah Griffin asked, "Who was following any of that?"
Meanwhile, Sara Haines pointed out that Trump has made so many similar slip-ups in the past that they're no longer as surprising.
"The most offensive thing with the gaffes is, you sadly are getting used to [them]. They’re problematic, I mean, absolutely, you’re speaking on the world stage, but insulting the allies and our fellow NATO members was the biggest problem," Haines added.
Reflecting on another moment when Trump appeared to fall asleep mid-meeting, panel moderator Whoopi Goldberg quipped, "Maybe he’s writing a letter: ‘Dear NATO, I’m really sorry.'"
Trump's 'Free Handout'
Goldberg, 70, also slammed Trump for accepting the new Air Force One from Qatar, joking it was a "free handout."
The 80-year-old flew the Qatari-gifted aircraft – which is newly refurbished and worth in the hundreds of millions of dollars – to the NATO summit. However, he abruptly switched back to using his original plane, as reports poured in of alleged security precautions.
"You know that plane wasn’t supposed to be flying. You didn’t do the work that needed to be done on that," Goldberg claimed. "What is going on?"
Griffin, who previously worked for the Trump administration in his first term, shared her own experiences with the lavish aircraft.
"I’ve been on Air Force One. It’s the most luxurious plane I’ve ever been on," she revealed. "But maybe he’s been on nicer."
She further noted that the president's safety should be "first and foremost" over luxury. Trump's initial plane was equipped with "anti-missile defense systems," something Griffin said the new plane "doesn't have."
"And if you missed the news, we’re back at war with Iran, so he needs his missile defense," she said.
New Air Force One Sent to Military Members
But Trump appeared to brush off rumors of security concerns as he claimed via Truth Social the new plane was sent ahead to a military base in England so that servicemembers could see it.
"We just landed and met up with our new Air Force One, which was sent earlier to RAF Mildenhall, so we could show the wonderful Servicemembers, as per the entire Base’s request," he wrote. "They were very excited ... t was on our way back to the States from Turkey, with virtually no deviation of flightpath."
Trump also directly denied there were security concerns while speaking with reporters aboard Air Force One.
"No, no," he said, according to USA Today. "Why would there be?"
However, he did admit that there were always threats against him.
"I’m number one on their list, before you," he shared. "But if I go, you go. Right? So, perhaps someday you want to change professions."