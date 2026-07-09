'The View' Co-Hosts Mock Trump's Embarrassing NATO Summit Flubs — And Call Out Prez Over Accepting 'Free Handout' Air Force One

After the clips of Trump played on the Thursday, July 9, installment of the morning show, Alyssa Farah Griffin asked, "Who was following any of that?"

Meanwhile, Sara Haines pointed out that Trump has made so many similar slip-ups in the past that they're no longer as surprising.

"The most offensive thing with the gaffes is, you sadly are getting used to [them]. They’re problematic, I mean, absolutely, you’re speaking on the world stage, but insulting the allies and our fellow NATO members was the biggest problem," Haines added.

Reflecting on another moment when Trump appeared to fall asleep mid-meeting, panel moderator Whoopi Goldberg quipped, "Maybe he’s writing a letter: ‘Dear NATO, I’m really sorry.'"