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Donald Trump Mocked After Seeming to Lose His Way on Stage During Air Force One Event — 'Gramps Is a Little Overwhelmed'

image of Donald Trump
Source: mega

Donald Trump appeared to head toward the wrong exit before an aide redirected him off the stage.

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June 20 2026, Published 11:20 a.m. ET

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President Donald Trump sparked a fresh wave of online mockery after appearing to briefly lose his bearings while leaving the stage following a speech celebrating his new Air Force One aircraft, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 80-year-old president had just wrapped up remarks at Joint Base Andrews on June 19 when he appeared to head toward the wrong exit before an aide stepped in and redirected him.

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Awkward Exit Moment

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image of Trump had just finished delivering remarks at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.
Source: mega

Trump had just finished delivering remarks at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

Video from the event showed Trump standing beside the controversial Boeing 747 gifted by Qatar before turning away from the designated staircase and beginning to walk in the opposite direction.

As attendees looked on, the president appeared momentarily unsure where to go.

A staffer quickly intervened, pointing him toward the correct exit, prompting Trump to change course and leave the stage.

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'Overwelmed'

image of The brief moment quickly went viral, with critics mocking the president online.
Source: mega

The brief moment quickly went viral, with critics mocking the president online.

The moment quickly made the rounds online, with critics using the clip to question the president's fitness and poke fun at the apparent mix-up.

"Gramps is a little overwhelmed," one X user wrote.

"At this point, it might make more sense to just get a leash for him," another joked.

"If he’s not wandering off in the wrong direction, he’s slumped over asleep while someone’s speaking. This is seriously the absolute WORST presidency in modern memory," someone declared.

"He needs to wear one of those kid leashes that parents use for their kids when they're at an amusement park or zoo," someone else added.

"He doesn’t know where he’s going," a commenter plainly wrote.

"He's becoming more and more like the president he likes to mock the most," one person said, seemingly referring to former President Joe Biden.

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Source: @Acyn/X

Trump unveiled the revamped Air Force One featuring a dark blue, red and gold exterior.

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'Flying White House'

image of The president praised the new aircraft as the 'world's most luxurious' plane.
Source: mega

The president praised the new aircraft as the 'world's most luxurious' plane.

The incident came moments after Trump enthusiastically praised the lavish aircraft, which he described as unlike anything seen before.

"This plane was transformed into a flying White House at a level of luxury that nobody's ever seen before, probably even almost outside of an airplane," Trump told service members gathered inside a hangar at the Maryland base.

"There will never be one like this," he added. "This is considered the world's most luxurious."

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'Nobody Tops This One'

image of The redesigned jet replaces the iconic light-blue color scheme introduced during the Kennedy administration.
Source: mega

The redesigned jet replaces the iconic light-blue color scheme introduced during the Kennedy administration.

The president also celebrated his decision to overhaul Air Force One's traditional light-blue design, a color scheme that dates back to the administration of President John F. Kennedy.

"We like the baby blue, but it was time for a change," Trump said.

The revamped aircraft now features a dark blue, red and gold exterior personally selected by Trump, who has long argued the presidential jet failed to project the image of American power compared to aircraft used by foreign leaders.

"I said to myself, 'These countries, they have a lot of respect for us, a lot.' And yet they have a plane that's much better and much newer," Trump said. "Now, when we land in airports in London and in Germany and different places, nobody tops this one."

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