Donald Trump Mocked After Seeming to Lose His Way on Stage During Air Force One Event — 'Gramps Is a Little Overwhelmed'

The moment quickly made the rounds online, with critics using the clip to question the president's fitness and poke fun at the apparent mix-up.

"Gramps is a little overwhelmed," one X user wrote.

"At this point, it might make more sense to just get a leash for him," another joked.

"If he’s not wandering off in the wrong direction, he’s slumped over asleep while someone’s speaking. This is seriously the absolute WORST presidency in modern memory," someone declared.

"He needs to wear one of those kid leashes that parents use for their kids when they're at an amusement park or zoo," someone else added.

"He doesn’t know where he’s going," a commenter plainly wrote.

"He's becoming more and more like the president he likes to mock the most," one person said, seemingly referring to former President Joe Biden.