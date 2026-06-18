Trump, 80, Raises Eyebrows After Stopping to Catch His Breath While 'Struggling' to Climb Air Force One Steps 

In a clip shared on Fox News, Trump was filmed gingerly walking up the steps after three days in France for the G7 Summit, where he had confirmed he signed the Iran memorandum of understanding.

However, all eyes were on Trump and the amount of time it took him to board the plane, as one person noted, "Trump struggles to make it up the stairs of Air Force One, even stopping midway to catch his breath before trying to play it off."

Another suggested, "They don't let him walk up the stairs alone anymore in case he falls," and a user agreed, "He's always got someone walking right next to him in case he collapses, but his cult is always calling him strong."

Despite the concerns, some of his supporters sympathized with the oldest person ever elected president, as one said, "I don't know what you were watching, but he was far from struggling!"