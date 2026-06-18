Trump, 80, Raises Eyebrows After Stopping to Catch His Breath While 'Struggling' to Climb Air Force One Steps
June 18 2026, Published 2:30 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has raised eyebrows over his health, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as he was spotted seemingly struggling to climb up the Air Force One steps.
The 80-year-old's second presidential term has included plenty of rumors his body is falling apart, leading the White House to claim Trump is in "perfect" health.
Trump's Air Force One Walk Raises Red Flags
In a clip shared on Fox News, Trump was filmed gingerly walking up the steps after three days in France for the G7 Summit, where he had confirmed he signed the Iran memorandum of understanding.
However, all eyes were on Trump and the amount of time it took him to board the plane, as one person noted, "Trump struggles to make it up the stairs of Air Force One, even stopping midway to catch his breath before trying to play it off."
Another suggested, "They don't let him walk up the stairs alone anymore in case he falls," and a user agreed, "He's always got someone walking right next to him in case he collapses, but his cult is always calling him strong."
Despite the concerns, some of his supporters sympathized with the oldest person ever elected president, as one said, "I don't know what you were watching, but he was far from struggling!"
The controversial politician's walk up the steps may have been made tougher due to his apparent swollen ankles, which caught the attention of some during the G7 summit.
While sitting alongside some of the world's leaders in a high-stakes meeting, including Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trump's ankles appeared quite swollen.
"The president is not doing well," a critic pointed out, and another added, "These are not the ankles of a healthy man."
One person theorized, "These are the ankles of someone with congestive heart failure." Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency in July 2025, in which swollen ankles are a common symptom.
Trump's Rough Health
In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Trump admitted he had worn compression socks at one point, but said he "didn't like them" and ultimately stopped wearing them.
Trump's ankles aren't the only thing causing him issues these days it seems, as he has also been called out for his bruised hands, a mysterious red rash on his neck, and also for falling asleep in public.
He was even accused of wearing a diaper during an interview with 60 Minutes just one day after 31-year-old Cole Allen allegedly opened fire at a Secret Service checkpoint outside the Washington Hilton during the White House Correspondents' Dinner.
However, even with the concerns, the White House has continued to claim Trump is not breaking apart, and the president has done his part, claiming he has no issues at all.
All Is Well With Trump?
Trump recently boasted he aced his 6-month physical, as "everything checked out PERFECTLY." But Jonathan Reiner, the former heart doctor for late Vice President Dick Cheney, responded at the time: "There's no other explanation for not releasing the results of the President's medical examination other than not wanting the American people to know something."
While Trump has claimed he's physically doing well, he also gloated over his mental status and revealed he scored a "perfect 30 out of 30" on a Cognitive test.
"Unlike other US Presidents, none of whom have ever taken an approved, high difficulty, Cognitive Test, I scored a perfect 30 out of 30, considered ‘extreme intelligence," Trump wrote via Truth Social.
He added, "In fact, this is my fourth such test, all PERFECT or 120 correct answers out of 120 questions asked! It is very rare that anyone gets a Perfect Score, especially when achieved four times in a row."