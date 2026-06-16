Trump, 80, Boasts He's 'Not a Big Sleeper' Despite Repeatedly Dozing Off at Public Events — As Health Concerns For Prez Intensify
June 16 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has insisted he doesn't need much shut-eye while discussing an upcoming dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The admission comes despite repeated scrutiny over apparent instances of dozing off at public events.
'Not a Big Sleeper'
Speaking on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France, Trump explained why he had accepted Macron's invitation to dine at the Palace of Versailles following the conclusion of the gathering.
"The French president, who happens to be a very nice man, invited me to dinner at Versailles," Trump said.
The president appeared eager to reassure reporters that the late-night engagement wouldn't affect his schedule back in Washington.
"Versailles is not gold leaf. It's the real deal. And I said, I'd like to do it," the 80-year-old continued. "All it means is that I get home later in the evening, meaning early in the morning. And I'm not a big sleeper anyway."
Trump then vowed to be back at work bright and early, insisting: "I won't lose any time."
Trump's UFC Dozing Moment
Trump's claim that he is "not a big sleeper" comes just days after critics accused him of doing exactly that during a high-profile UFC event hosted on the White House lawn.
The president was caught on camera with his eyes closed while seated cageside at UFC Freedom 250.
Footage circulating across social media appeared to show Trump leaning forward with his eyes shut during the main event between Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje.
"How does this even happen? Trump appears to have fallen asleep at the UFC event at the White House. 25th Amendment Now!" one commenter wrote.
Another added: "He is very unwell; in body, mind, and spirit."
A third mocked: "Trump will sleep through anything. This doesn't even keep him interested."
Nodding Off At The NBA Finals
Just days earlier, social media erupted after footage from Game 3 of the NBA Finals appeared to show the president with his eyes closed.
Trump watched the game from New York Knicks owner James Dolan's private suite alongside his granddaughter Kai Trump, adviser Boris Epshteyn, Environmental Protection Agency administrator Lee Zeldin, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum.
'Sharpest and Most Accessible President'
Davis Ingle, a spokesperson for the White House, pushed back on the recent sleeping accusations in a sharply worded statement to The Independent: "President Trump's sharpness, unmatched energy, and historic accessibility stand in stark contrast to what we saw during the last administration when Democrats and the legacy media intentionally covered up Joe Biden's serious mental and physical decline from the American people.
"President Trump is the sharpest and most accessible President in American history who is working nonstop to solve problems and deliver on his promises, and he remains in excellent health," he added.