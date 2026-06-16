Trump, 80, Boasts He's 'Not a Big Sleeper' Despite Repeatedly Dozing Off at Public Events — As Health Concerns For Prez Intensify

The admission comes despite repeated scrutiny over apparent instances of dozing off at public events.

Donald Trump has insisted he doesn't need much shut-eye while discussing an upcoming dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Trump was speaking at the G7 summit in France when he made the comments.

Speaking on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France, Trump explained why he had accepted Macron's invitation to dine at the Palace of Versailles following the conclusion of the gathering.

"The French president, who happens to be a very nice man, invited me to dinner at Versailles," Trump said.

The president appeared eager to reassure reporters that the late-night engagement wouldn't affect his schedule back in Washington.

"Versailles is not gold leaf. It's the real deal. And I said, I'd like to do it," the 80-year-old continued. "All it means is that I get home later in the evening, meaning early in the morning. And I'm not a big sleeper anyway."

Trump then vowed to be back at work bright and early, insisting: "I won't lose any time."