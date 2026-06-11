Trump Health Fears Explode: The Prez Appears to Fall Asleep During Meeting in the Oval Office — After His Niece Reignites Concerns Over His 'Cognitive Decline'

Amid swirling concerns regarding his mental, physical and cognitive health, Trump took to Truth Social last month and announced his 6-month medical exam at Walter Reed Medical Center had gone well.

"Everything checked out PERFECTLY," he said at the time via his Truth Social platform. "Thank you to the great Doctors and Staff!"

The president also claimed that he'd received a perfect score on an allegedly difficult cognitive test.

"Unlike other U.S. Presidents, none of whom have ever taken an approved, high-difficulty Cognitive Test, I scored a perfect 30 out of 30, considered 'extreme intelligence,'" Trump wrote at the time. "In fact, this is my fourth such test, all PERFECT or, 120 correct answers out of 120 questions asked! It is very rare that anyone gets a Perfect Score, especially when achieved four times in a row."

He concluded the social media update by suggesting that "all people running for President and Vice President should be forced to take high difficulty Cognitive Tests."