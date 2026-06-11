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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump Health Fears Explode: The Prez Appears to Fall Asleep During Meeting in the Oval Office — After His Niece Reignites Concerns Over His 'Cognitive Decline'

Trump is rumored to have fallen asleep at several public events.
Source: MEGA; @HQNewsNow/X

Trump is rumored to have fallen asleep at several public events.

June 11 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump reignited health fears after he was spotted appearing to doze off while he was surrounded by people during a meeting at the Oval Office, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

As the clip circulated online, critics voiced their concerns about the 79-year-old's ability to serve as President of the United States if he was truly having difficulty staying awake at public events and televised briefings.

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Critics Ring the Alarm Online

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Donald Trump was accused of falling asleep during an Oval Office meeting.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was accused of falling asleep during an Oval Office meeting.

One Trump critic on X wrote that it was "becoming more & more obvious" that the POTUS was allegedly "suffering" from some kind of physical and mental "decline."

Another wrote, "25th amendment NOOOOOW," while a third person suggested Republicans needed to "stop this," because he was a potential "national security risk."

However, others in the comments section remained unconvinced due to the length of the clip and argued that he may have just been looking down.

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Source: @HQNewsNow/X
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Mary Trump Compares Donald Trump to His Late Father

Mary Trump claimed Fred Trump's Alzheimer's intensified around the age Donald is now.
Source: MaryTrumpMedia/youtube

Mary Trump claimed Fred Trump's Alzheimer's intensified around the age Donald is now.

This comes after his niece, Mary, compared Trump's behaviors to his late father, Fred, who died at 93 after complications from both pneumonia and Alzheimer's disease.

"We’re at a perfect storm of horrors for Donald," she claimed in a recent YouTube video. "He’s losing control over his body. As this gets worse, there are more and more similarities between him and his father who had very serious Alzheimer’s."

"My grandfather’s Alzheimer's began worsening at just about the same age as Donald is now," she continued. "But my grandfather was much healthier physically, and as a sociopath, he didn’t have any emotional or psychological world that could impinge upon him."

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Trump Announces His Checkup Went 'Perfectly'

Trump said he aced a cognitive test that was 'high difficulty' last month.
Source: MEGA

Trump said he aced a cognitive test that was 'high difficulty' last month.

Amid swirling concerns regarding his mental, physical and cognitive health, Trump took to Truth Social last month and announced his 6-month medical exam at Walter Reed Medical Center had gone well.

"Everything checked out PERFECTLY," he said at the time via his Truth Social platform. "Thank you to the great Doctors and Staff!"

The president also claimed that he'd received a perfect score on an allegedly difficult cognitive test.

"Unlike other U.S. Presidents, none of whom have ever taken an approved, high-difficulty Cognitive Test, I scored a perfect 30 out of 30, considered 'extreme intelligence,'" Trump wrote at the time. "In fact, this is my fourth such test, all PERFECT or, 120 correct answers out of 120 questions asked! It is very rare that anyone gets a Perfect Score, especially when achieved four times in a row."

He concluded the social media update by suggesting that "all people running for President and Vice President should be forced to take high difficulty Cognitive Tests."

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Doctor Claims Cognitive Exam Is Not Proof of Intelligence

Dr. Jonathan Reiner confirmed the dementia screening test was not 'high difficulty.'
Source: MEGA

Dr. Jonathan Reiner confirmed the dementia screening test was not 'high difficulty.'

As Radar previously reported, Dr. Jonathan Reiner took to X and refuted Trump's claims about the difficulty of the test.

"I'm glad the president did well on the MOCA exam, but it’s a dementia screening tool, not an IQ test," he said at the time. "So a score of 26 or higher represents normal cognitive performance, not extreme intelligence. None of the questions are high difficulty."

The White House has repeatedly denied rumors that the president is unfit for holding office.

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