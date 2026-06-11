EXCLUSIVE: King Charles 'Set to Slap Prince Harry With Brutal Advice About His Marriage to Meghan Markle' — 'Man Up, Son!'
June 11 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET
King Charles is preparing for a potentially explosive meeting with Prince Harry this summer, with royal insiders telling RadarOnline.com the monarch wants his younger son to take a more "independent approach" to his relationship with ambitious Meghan Markle.
The cancer-battling monarch, 77, is said to be increasingly open to rebuilding ties with Harry, 41, ahead of the Duke of Sussex's anticipated return to Britain in July.
King Charles Sets Terms For Prince Harry
Their possible reunion comes more than six years after a rift erupted, which divided the Royal Family in the wake of Harry and Markle's decision to step back from royal duties in 2020.
Since then, Harry and Markle, 44, have settled in Montecito, California, with their children Archie, seven, and Lilibet, four, while pursuing commercial ventures and public projects outside royal life.
Against that backdrop, speculation has continued over whether any lasting reconciliation between Harry and his family is achievable.
A source close to the situation told us, "Charles has never had an issue with Harry being married to a confident, ambitious woman. In fact, he would be the first to point out that he has spent decades alongside a formidable partner of his own in Camilla, so the idea of a strong-minded spouse is hardly something he finds intimidating or problematic.
"Where his frustration comes in is that he believes successful marriages require balance. In his view, there are moments when both people need to challenge one another, disagree, and stand their ground when necessary. Charles feels Harry has become increasingly reluctant to do that and worries he is too often putting Meghan's priorities and her dreams ahead of everything else, including his relationship with his own family."
Prince Harry Is a 'Spokesperson for His Wife'
The source continued: "One of the things Charles finds particularly baffling is that Harry can be incredibly stubborn and determined when dealing with his father, his brother or palace officials. When he believes he is right, he is capable of digging his heels in for months, even years, and refusing to compromise.
"Charles has pointed out that same determination seems to disappear when it comes to Meghan. His feeling is that Harry is no longer applying the same independent thinking within his marriage that he applies elsewhere in his life, and that has become a real concern as discussions about a possible reconciliation move forward."
The insider noted, "The King has already made it clear that if Harry genuinely wants to rebuild bridges, he cannot continue approaching every conversation through the lens of what Meghan wants or expects. Charles believes there has to be a point where Harry starts making decisions based on his own judgment rather than acting as a spokesperson for his wife.
Prince Harry Warned Over Reconciliation
"He has effectively warned Harry that the goodwill currently being shown toward him is fragile and that there is only so much patience available. From Charles' perspective, if Harry is unwilling to show greater flexibility and a degree of independence, then this tentative thaw in relations could collapse before it ever develops into a meaningful reconciliation."
The source explained, "Charles is set to basically tell Harry to 'man up' when it comes to Meghan and stop letting her wear the trousers in their relationship."
Another insider said: "There is a growing feeling within royal circles that Charles has already extended far more understanding and compassion toward Harry than many people ever expected he would, especially given everything that has happened over the past few years.
"The King has had to contend with public criticism of the institution, deeply personal allegations from his son, and his own ongoing health challenges, yet he has consistently left the door open to some form of reconciliation."
They added, "That willingness to keep engaging has not gone unnoticed by those around him. At the same time, however, there is an acknowledgment that Charles' patience is not inexhaustible.
"The expectation now is that Harry needs to demonstrate he is genuinely committed to rebuilding trust rather than simply seeking concessions from his family. There is a sense that the burden has shifted and that Harry must show he is approaching any future discussions constructively and sincerely."