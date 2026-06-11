EXCLUSIVE: King Charles 'Set to Slap Prince Harry With Brutal Advice About His Marriage to Meghan Markle' — 'Man Up, Son!'

Their possible reunion comes more than six years after a rift erupted, which divided the Royal Family in the wake of Harry and Markle's decision to step back from royal duties in 2020.

Since then, Harry and Markle, 44, have settled in Montecito, California, with their children Archie, seven, and Lilibet, four, while pursuing commercial ventures and public projects outside royal life.

Against that backdrop, speculation has continued over whether any lasting reconciliation between Harry and his family is achievable.

A source close to the situation told us, "Charles has never had an issue with Harry being married to a confident, ambitious woman. In fact, he would be the first to point out that he has spent decades alongside a formidable partner of his own in Camilla, so the idea of a strong-minded spouse is hardly something he finds intimidating or problematic.

"Where his frustration comes in is that he believes successful marriages require balance. In his view, there are moments when both people need to challenge one another, disagree, and stand their ground when necessary. Charles feels Harry has become increasingly reluctant to do that and worries he is too often putting Meghan's priorities and her dreams ahead of everything else, including his relationship with his own family."