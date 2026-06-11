Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > King Charles III
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: King Charles 'Set to Slap Prince Harry With Brutal Advice About His Marriage to Meghan Markle' — 'Man Up, Son!'

Split photo of King Charles and Prince Harry
Source: Mega

King Charles is believed to have tough marriage advice for Prince Harry.

June 11 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

King Charles is preparing for a potentially explosive meeting with Prince Harry this summer, with royal insiders telling RadarOnline.com the monarch wants his younger son to take a more "independent approach" to his relationship with ambitious Meghan Markle.

The cancer-battling monarch, 77, is said to be increasingly open to rebuilding ties with Harry, 41, ahead of the Duke of Sussex's anticipated return to Britain in July.

Article continues below advertisement

King Charles Sets Terms For Prince Harry

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of King Charles
Source: Mega

King Charles is prepared for a tense summer meeting with Prince Harry, sources claimed.

Their possible reunion comes more than six years after a rift erupted, which divided the Royal Family in the wake of Harry and Markle's decision to step back from royal duties in 2020.

Since then, Harry and Markle, 44, have settled in Montecito, California, with their children Archie, seven, and Lilibet, four, while pursuing commercial ventures and public projects outside royal life.

Against that backdrop, speculation has continued over whether any lasting reconciliation between Harry and his family is achievable.

A source close to the situation told us, "Charles has never had an issue with Harry being married to a confident, ambitious woman. In fact, he would be the first to point out that he has spent decades alongside a formidable partner of his own in Camilla, so the idea of a strong-minded spouse is hardly something he finds intimidating or problematic.

"Where his frustration comes in is that he believes successful marriages require balance. In his view, there are moments when both people need to challenge one another, disagree, and stand their ground when necessary. Charles feels Harry has become increasingly reluctant to do that and worries he is too often putting Meghan's priorities and her dreams ahead of everything else, including his relationship with his own family."

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry Is a 'Spokesperson for His Wife'

Split photo of King Charles and Meghan Markle
Source: Mega

The King is said to have compared the situation to his own marriage with Queen Camilla.

The source continued: "One of the things Charles finds particularly baffling is that Harry can be incredibly stubborn and determined when dealing with his father, his brother or palace officials. When he believes he is right, he is capable of digging his heels in for months, even years, and refusing to compromise.

"Charles has pointed out that same determination seems to disappear when it comes to Meghan. His feeling is that Harry is no longer applying the same independent thinking within his marriage that he applies elsewhere in his life, and that has become a real concern as discussions about a possible reconciliation move forward."

The insider noted, "The King has already made it clear that if Harry genuinely wants to rebuild bridges, he cannot continue approaching every conversation through the lens of what Meghan wants or expects. Charles believes there has to be a point where Harry starts making decisions based on his own judgment rather than acting as a spokesperson for his wife.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry Warned Over Reconciliation

Split photo of King Charles and Prince Harry
Source: Mega

The sovereign warned his son that current royal goodwill is fragile.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Adam Montgomery and Harmony Montgomery

EXCLUSIVE: Adam Montgomery's Murder Conviction Thrown Out After Supreme Court Rules Trial Was Unfair — Nearly 7 Years After He Was Accused of Killing His Daughter

A photo of Donald Trump alongside a photo of police at Madison Square Garden

EXCLUSIVE: Trump's Midtown Manhattan Shut Down Estimated to Cost Up to $10Million for Security During NBA Finals Outing

"He has effectively warned Harry that the goodwill currently being shown toward him is fragile and that there is only so much patience available. From Charles' perspective, if Harry is unwilling to show greater flexibility and a degree of independence, then this tentative thaw in relations could collapse before it ever develops into a meaningful reconciliation."

The source explained, "Charles is set to basically tell Harry to 'man up' when it comes to Meghan and stop letting her wear the trousers in their relationship."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: Mega

Insiders shifted the burden of rebuilding trust back to the duke.

Another insider said: "There is a growing feeling within royal circles that Charles has already extended far more understanding and compassion toward Harry than many people ever expected he would, especially given everything that has happened over the past few years.

"The King has had to contend with public criticism of the institution, deeply personal allegations from his son, and his own ongoing health challenges, yet he has consistently left the door open to some form of reconciliation."

They added, "That willingness to keep engaging has not gone unnoticed by those around him. At the same time, however, there is an acknowledgment that Charles' patience is not inexhaustible.

"The expectation now is that Harry needs to demonstrate he is genuinely committed to rebuilding trust rather than simply seeking concessions from his family. There is a sense that the burden has shifted and that Harry must show he is approaching any future discussions constructively and sincerely."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.