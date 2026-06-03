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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

'Very Few People Can Ace It': Trump Brags He Scored 100 Percent on Cognitive Test Amid Ongoing Scrutiny Over His Health

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Source: mega

Donald Trump claimed he scored a perfect 100 percent on a recent cognitive test.

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June 3 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump is once again touting his mental sharpness, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The president revealed he recently scored a perfect mark on a cognitive exam, proudly declaring that doctors told him "very few people" are able to achieve the same result.

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'I Aced It'

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Photo of Donald Trump, Miranda Devine
Source: @Pod Force One podcast/YouTube

The president claimed doctors told him 'very few people' are able to ace the exam.

During an interview with New York Post columnist Miranda Devine on the Pod Force One podcast, Trump discussed the results of his latest physical examination.

Devine noted: "You just had your health thing, and you're 14 years younger, cardiac health and cognitive health."

Trump replied: "Yeah, they said I'm very healthy."

The 79-year-old explained why he continues to undergo regular medical evaluations, adding: "I do physicals because I think I have an obligation to do it."

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Source: @atrupar/X

Trump described the assessment as 'actually a tough test.'

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'It's Actually a Tough Test'

image of The president insisted he has 'a great memory' when asked about the exam.
Source: @Pod Force One podcast/YouTube

The president insisted he has 'a great memory' when asked about the exam.

Trump then turned his attention to a recent cognitive assessment.

"But I just came out with very, very good results. And I took a test, a cognitive test, and I got 100 percent on it," he said. "As the expression goes, I aced it."

He continued to praise his performance, claiming doctors were impressed by the result.

"The doctors told me it's very, very few people can ace that," Trump said. "It's actually a tough test."

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image of Trump said he undergoes regular physicals because he feels an 'obligation' to do so.
Source: mega

Trump said he undergoes regular physicals because he feels an 'obligation' to do so.

According to Trump, the exam becomes more challenging as it progresses.

"You know, once you get past the first half of the questions," he said. "Yeah. Those questions [are] difficult."

Devine then asked the president to elaborate on the nature of the test.

"Is it a memory? What is it? Have you got a good memory?" she questioned.

Trump quickly responded: "I have a great memory."

The former reality star also expressed confidence in his long-term mental fitness.

"Look, so far, so good. I hope I'm going to keep it that way," Trump said.

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Dr. Oz Weighs In

image of Dr. Mehmet Oz praised Trump's health and said he 'aces the test every single day.'
Source: mega

Dr. Mehmet Oz praised Trump's health and said he 'aces the test every single day.'

Trump's interview aired just one day after Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz discussed the president's health during a White House press briefing while filling in for Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt during her maternity leave.

Dr. Oz echoed Trump's claims, telling reporters, "I think he likes the results. He does really well. He aces the test every single day. And I do actually believe that he's curious to make sure everything is going in the right direction."

The physician went on to praise Trump's attention to detail.

"He's a very meticulous person in so many ways that are often underappreciated," the doctor said.

"But for him to want to know all the numbers and keep on top of them is the same reason he calls people at odd hours, cause if something's on his mind, he wants to deal with it," he added.

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