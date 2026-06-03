'Very Few People Can Ace It': Trump Brags He Scored 100 Percent on Cognitive Test Amid Ongoing Scrutiny Over His Health

During an interview with New York Post columnist Miranda Devine on the Pod Force One podcast, Trump discussed the results of his latest physical examination.

Devine noted: "You just had your health thing, and you're 14 years younger, cardiac health and cognitive health."

Trump replied: "Yeah, they said I'm very healthy."

The 79-year-old explained why he continues to undergo regular medical evaluations, adding: "I do physicals because I think I have an obligation to do it."