Trump Is 'Losing Control Over His Body': President's Outspoken Niece Sounds Alarm on His Health as She Claims 'The Cognitive Decline Is Obvious'
June 11 2026, Published 1:38 p.m. ET
Donald Trump's niece joined critics in expressing deep concerns about the possible state of the President of the United State's health as he approaches his 80th birthday, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On the Wednesday, June 11, installment of her podcast, she said that her uncle's "cognitive decline" has become "obvious."
'Losing Control'
"We’re at a perfect storm of horrors for Donald," she claimed. "He’s losing control over his body. As this gets worse, there are more and more similarities between him and his father who had very serious Alzheimer’s."
Fred Trump died in 1999 from pneumonia amid his struggles with Alzheimer's disease. He was 93 years old.
'Similarities' Between Donald and Fred Trump
Pointing out the alleged "similarities" between the POTUS, 79, and his father's own health issues prior to his death, Mary said, "My grandfather’s Alzheimer's began worsening at just about the same age as Donald is now."
"But my grandfather was much healthier physically, and as a sociopath, he didn’t have any emotional or psychological world that could impinge upon him," she added.
House Democrats Calls for 'Comprehensive' Cognitive Test
This is far from the first time worries have been sparked about the president's mental and cognitive health.
Back in April, Jamie Raskin, a top Democrat in the House Judiciary Committee, requested that Trump be given a "comprehensive" cognitive test after he made a number of worrying posts on social media.
"In recent days, the country has watched President Trump’s public statements and outbursts turn increasingly incoherent, volatile, profane, deranged and threatening," Raskin wrote in a letter at the time. "His apparently deteriorating condition has caused tremendous alarm across the nation (and political spectrum) about the President’s cognitive function and continuing mental fitness for the office of President, and prompted concerns about the President’s wellbeing."
Following Raskin's request, the White House hit back.
"President Trump’s sharpness, unmatched energy, and historic accessibility stand in stark contrast to what we saw during the past four years when Democrats like Raskin intentionally covered up Joe Biden’s serious mental and physical decline from the American people," a White House spokesperson said in an email sent to The Hill.
'Everything Checked Out Perfectly'
Last month, Trump also boasted about acing a health exam at Walter Reed Medical Center.
"Everything checked out PERFECTLY," he said at the time via his Truth Social platform. "Thank you to the great Doctors and Staff!"
On May 31, Trump said he got a perfect score on a "high difficulty" cognitive exam. He further claimed it was a sign of "extreme intelligence," and that "all people running" for POTUS or VP "should be forced to take" it.
However, Dr. Jonathan Reiner took to X and pointed out, "I'm glad the president did well on the MOCA exam, but it’s a dementia screening tool, not an IQ test, so a score of 26 or higher represents normal cognitive performance, not extreme intelligence. None of the questions are high difficulty."