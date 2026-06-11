Trump Is 'Losing Control Over His Body': President's Outspoken Niece Sounds Alarm on His Health as She Claims 'The Cognitive Decline Is Obvious'

This is far from the first time worries have been sparked about the president's mental and cognitive health.

Back in April, Jamie Raskin, a top Democrat in the House Judiciary Committee, requested that Trump be given a "comprehensive" cognitive test after he made a number of worrying posts on social media.

"In recent days, the country has watched President Trump’s public statements and outbursts turn increasingly incoherent, volatile, profane, deranged and threatening," Raskin wrote in a letter at the time. "His apparently deteriorating condition has caused tremendous alarm across the nation (and political spectrum) about the President’s cognitive function and continuing mental fitness for the office of President, and prompted concerns about the President’s wellbeing."

Following Raskin's request, the White House hit back.

"President Trump’s sharpness, unmatched energy, and historic accessibility stand in stark contrast to what we saw during the past four years when Democrats like Raskin intentionally covered up Joe Biden’s serious mental and physical decline from the American people," a White House spokesperson said in an email sent to The Hill.