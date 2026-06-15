Trump 'Is Very Unwell': Prez, 80, Sparks Fresh Health Concerns After Appearing to Fall Asleep During White House UFC Event

The footage quickly ignited debate online, with critics claiming the president had once again been caught sleeping during a public appearance.

"How does this even happen? Trump appears to have fallen asleep at the UFC event at the White House? 25th Amendment Now!" one user wrote.

Another commenter added: "He is very unwell; in body, mind and spirit."

"Trump will sleep through anything. This doesn’t even keep them interested," someone else wrote.

The criticism comes less than a week after Trump faced similar accusations while attending an NBA Finals game, where some viewers claimed he appeared to briefly nod off in the stands.