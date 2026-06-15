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Home > News > Donald Trump

Trump 'Is Very Unwell': Prez, 80, Sparks Fresh Health Concerns After Appearing to Fall Asleep During White House UFC Event

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Source: mega

Donald Trump sparked fresh health concerns after appearing to close his eyes during UFC Freedom 250 on the White House lawn.

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June 15 2026, Published 11:03 a.m. ET

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Donald Trump has once again found himself at the center of health concerns after critics claimed he appeared to doze off during a high-profile UFC event hosted on the White House lawn, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 80-year-old president was caught on camera with his eyes closed while seated cageside during UFC Freedom 250, prompting a fresh wave of social media speculation just days after a similar controversy at the NBA Finals.

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Caught Napping?

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image of The president attended the high-profile event alongside UFC chief Dana White to celebrate his 80th birthday.
Source: mega

The president attended the high-profile event alongside UFC chief Dana White to celebrate his 80th birthday.

Footage circulating online appeared to show Trump leaning forward with his eyes shut during the UFC Freedom 250 main event between Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje.

The event, staged on the South Lawn as part of celebrations marking 250 years of American independence, was organized by UFC president Dana White, one of Trump's closest allies.

Critics quickly seized on the moment, with the Call to Activism account posting: "BREAKING: DONALD TRUMP HAS FALLEN ASLEEP AT HIS 80TH BIRTHDAY UFC FREEDOM 250 EVENT."

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Source: @CalltoActivism/X

Social media erupted after footage appeared to show Trump leaning forward with his eyes closed during the main event.

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Social Media Divided

image of One critic claimed Trump was 'very unwell,' while others called for the 25th Amendment after the clip circulated online.
Source: mega

One critic claimed Trump was 'very unwell,' while others called for the 25th Amendment after the clip circulated online.

The footage quickly ignited debate online, with critics claiming the president had once again been caught sleeping during a public appearance.

"How does this even happen? Trump appears to have fallen asleep at the UFC event at the White House? 25th Amendment Now!" one user wrote.

Another commenter added: "He is very unwell; in body, mind and spirit."

"Trump will sleep through anything. This doesn’t even keep them interested," someone else wrote.

The criticism comes less than a week after Trump faced similar accusations while attending an NBA Finals game, where some viewers claimed he appeared to briefly nod off in the stands.

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White House Fires Back

image of The White House continues to insist the president remains in 'excellent health.'
Source: mega

The White House continues to insist the president remains in 'excellent health.'

The White House has repeatedly rejected suggestions that Trump has been falling asleep during public appearances, insisting critics are misrepresenting brief moments captured on camera.

Spokesperson Davis Ingle dismissed recent sleeping claims in a strongly worded statement to The Independent, saying: "President Trump's sharpness, unmatched energy, and historic accessibility stand in stark contrast to what we saw during the last administration when Democrats and the legacy media intentionally covered up Joe Biden's serious mental and physical decline from the American people.

"President Trump is the sharpest and most accessible President in American history who is working nonstop to solve problems and deliver on his promises, and he remains in excellent health."

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Birthday Celebration Spectacle

image of UFC Freedom 250 was organized by UFC president Dana White as part of celebrations marking 250 years of American independence.
Source: mega

UFC Freedom 250 was organized by UFC president Dana White as part of celebrations marking 250 years of American independence.

The UFC event itself drew controversy long before the president's appearance made headlines.

Motorcyclists performed aerial stunts over the South Lawn while a UFC cage featuring a towering 92-foot "Claw" structure was erected outside the White House.

The event was billed as a celebration of the nation's "American fighting spirit" and reportedly cost approximately $60million to stage.

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