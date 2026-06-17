Trump's Cankle Controversy: Prez, 80, Puts Swollen Ankles on Full Display During High-Stakes World Leaders Meeting as Health Fears Intensify
June 17 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET
Donald Trump's swollen ankles are back under the spotlight, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as he has once again sparked concern over his health, despite claiming he's the "healthiest" president ever.
The 80-year-old was in Évian-les-Bains, France, for the G7 summit, but the attention was all on his cankles controversy.
'These Are Not the Ankles of a Healthy Man'
While sitting alongside some of the world's leaders in a high-stakes meeting, including the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trump's ankles appeared quite swollen.
"These are not the ankles of a healthy man," one person on X reacted, as another theorized, "These are the ankles of someone with congestive heart failure."
A user claimed, They are the cankles of a dying orange pedophile," and one commentator said, "The president is not doing well.
Trump, who is the oldest person to ever be elected president, has raised red flags when it comes to his health, even while he and his team have continued to claim he's in the best shape of his life.
Trump's Health Red Flags Revealed
Earlier this month, following his humiliating night at Madison Square Garden for game 3 of the NBA finals, Trump seemed unable to walk in a straight line, struggling to descend the stairs from Marine One at JFK airport before walking in a zigzag.
"Donald Trump staggers off Air Force One, clearly unable to walk in a straight line," one person wrote at the time, posting a clip of the president during his concerning walk.
And just months earlier, Trump's huge ankles were seen through his socks as he met with Chancellor Friedrich Merz.
The former reality star was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency in July 2025, in which swollen ankles are a common symptom.
Trump's 'Perfect' Cognitive Test Results
In a previous interview with The Wall Street Journal, Trump confessed he had worn compression socks at one point, but made clear that he "didn't like them" and stopped wearing them.
Despite looking rough these days, Trump recently boasted he aced his 6-month physical, as "everything checked out PERFECTLY."
He also claimed he scored a "perfect 30 out of 30" on a Cognitive test.
"Unlike other US Presidents, none of whom have ever taken an approved, high difficulty, Cognitive Test, I scored a perfect 30 out of 30, considered ‘extreme intelligence," the controversial politician wrote via Truth Social. "In fact, this is my fourth such test, all PERFECT or 120 correct answers out of 120 questions asked! It is very rare that anyone gets a Perfect Score, especially when achieved four times in a row."
Previously, Trump claimed former White House physician Ronny Jackson told him he's "by far the healthiest" Oval Office resident in recent years – even healthier than his rival, Barack Obama.
Throughout his rocky second term, Trump has been seen with bruised hands, a concerning red rash on his neck, has fallen asleep in public, and at one point was even accused of wearing a diaper.
Meanwhile, Dr. Jonathan Reiner, who once served as the personal heart doctor for former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney, pushed back on Trump's test results, explaining it was actually a "dementia screening tool, not an IQ test, so a score of 26 or higher represents normal cognitive performance, not extreme intelligence."
Throughout the chaos and concern, many have even called for the 25th Amendment to be invoked.