Trump's Cankle Controversy: Prez, 80, Puts Swollen Ankles on Full Display During High-Stakes World Leaders Meeting as Health Fears Intensify

While sitting alongside some of the world's leaders in a high-stakes meeting, including the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trump's ankles appeared quite swollen.

"These are not the ankles of a healthy man," one person on X reacted, as another theorized, "These are the ankles of someone with congestive heart failure."

A user claimed, They are the cankles of a dying orange pedophile," and one commentator said, "The president is not doing well.

Trump, who is the oldest person to ever be elected president, has raised red flags when it comes to his health, even while he and his team have continued to claim he's in the best shape of his life.