EXCLUSIVE: Trump's Midtown Manhattan Shut Down Estimated to Cost Up to $10Million for Security During NBA Finals Outing

The New York Police Department cited safety concerns, putting up barricades and checking tickets. The beefed up security was estimated to cost about $10million, according to Matt Twiford of Pegacorn Group, a fractional CFO and consulting firm.

He told Radar, "For a routine major presidential visit to Midtown, $5million direct and somewhere around $7-10million all-in is where I'd land."

He broke down the costs into six categories: NYPD operational deployment, secret Service operational personnel, pre-event preparation, federal T&E, military aviation support and other supporting agencies, and opportunity cost from closures and disruption.

Twiford estimated between 500 to 1,000 NYPD officers are deployed for a standard Midtown visit from the president. When calculating their pay, he estimated up to $1.9million in police personnel alone. As for the Secret Service, he predicted up to 200 agents were present with their total pay landing somewhere around $1.6million.